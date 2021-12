According to reports, the 54-year-old anti-vaxxer who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine because it’s not vegan has died from the virus. The 54-year-old man has died after a two-week battle in intensive care. He reportedly told his wife that he wish he’d had the vaccine before he died on November 16. According to his wife, his last words were: “I have never felt so ill, I wish I’d had the vaccine.”

