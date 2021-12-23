Fire Weather Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-24 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County;...alerts.weather.gov
