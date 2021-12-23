ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine's Naftogaz to issue Eurobonds in 2022

KYIV, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state energy firm Naftogaz plans to tap the market with new Eurobonds in 2022 to raise more than $1 billion for gas imports, Naftogaz’s head Yuriy Vitrenko said in an interview to RBC.ua outlet published on Thursday.

Ukraine needs to import about 30% of its gas consumption and Naftogaz is the main gas supplier for households and state institutions.

“Naftogaz is going to issue Eurobonds next year, raise money on international capital markets,” Vitrenko said.

He said Naftogaz’s sustainable financial position would allow the company “to place successfully its Eurobonds and attract a large amount of money, more than $1 billion”.

Vitrenko did not disclose when Naftogaz may issue its new debt. He said the company would start importing when gas becomes significantly cheaper in Europe.

