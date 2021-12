How about that ride in? I guess that’s why they call it the NFL. Anyways, seemingly the only consistency during the first 16 weeks of the 2021 NFL season was the general inconsistency at hand. High-end quarterback play has largely been missing — at least consistently — the entire season. There are certainly plenty of contenders out there, but each of the league’s top-five scoring offenses — the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts have proven to be quite mortal on more than one occasion throughout the year.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO