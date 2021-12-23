ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom of 13-Year-Old Who Almost Died of COVID Urges Hesitant Parents to Get Kids Vaccinated

By Robert Lea
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Talia Iracheta, a mother from Chicago, watched her son become hospitalized after "coughing up blood" as a result of a COVID...

Comments

Hockeyboy
1d ago

You know how many kids died from the flu? of course not, doesn't fit the dumbacrats narrative. 2019 12000 die from the flu.

7
David Skaggs
1d ago

have you ever put two and two together and figured out that people with major underlying health problems are the ones dying from covid? unvaccinated healthy people might catch it and get sick but then get over it and have a natural immunity from it!!!

2
Arlene Zelesnikar
4d ago

Why is there no posts about healthy vaccinated athletes dying of heart attacks

7
Newsweek

