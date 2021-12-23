ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie court voids Beetaloo gas explorations grants to Empire

Cover picture for the articleThe grants by the federal government have been ruled invalid for procedural reasons and can be reissued. An Australian court has ruled invalid the grants the federal government made to Empire Energy for exploration drilling in the Beetaloo basin in the Northern Territory, Empire said on December 23. The court has...

