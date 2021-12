Patients with blood cancers are especially vulnerable to serious COVID-19 outcomes, including an elevated chance of severe illness and death from COVID-19, according to an analysis of more than 1000 patients in the American Society of Hematology (ASH) RC COVID-19 Registry for Hematology, presented at the ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition 2021. The investigators said this increase in risk is particularly pronounced in those with more advanced disease.

