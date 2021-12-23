ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Low-light dye sensitized solar cells for connected devices

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S.-based technology company Ambient Photonics has been awarded a $162 million loan guarantee by the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) for the construction of a low-light solar cell production facility. “We have not yet made a public announcement of the location for either our first or second factory,” the...

www.pv-magazine.com

Phandroid

Google testing a fix for Pixel 6 devices facing connectivity issues

Earlier this month, owners of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were reporting that they were experiencing connectivity issues with the phone in which some users could not connect to networks they were previously connected on. The company acknowledged the issue and stated that they were actively investigating...
pv-magazine.com

The Wikipedia of perovskite solar cell research

For a research field to benefit from previous findings, there are a surprising number of challenges: inconsistent formatting, undocumented storage or improper dissemination can all make it difficult for new researchers to navigate the state of the art. Now 95 experts from more than 30 international research institutions have designed a database to systematically record findings from peer-reviewed papers on metal-halide perovskite solar cells.
pv-magazine.com

Iran brings 150MW solar cell factory online

Last week saw the opening of a 150MW silicon cell production line close to the city of Khomeini in western Iran. An announcement from the government’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) states that the factory was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Iran’s Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian, and other officials.
pv-magazine.com

Risen claims 23.65% efficiency for heterojunction solar module series

Chinese solar module maker Risen Energy has improved the power conversion efficiency of its heterojunction solar module series from 23.08% to 23.65%. The result was confirmed by Germany's TÜV Rheinland, which also found that the module achieved a maximum power of 721.016 W. “The module combined the latest heterojunction...
techxplore.com

Templating approach stabilises 'ideal' material for alternative solar cells

Researchers have developed a method to stabilize a promising material known as perovskite for cheap solar cells, without compromising its near-perfect performance. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, used an organic molecule as a 'template' to guide perovskite films into the desired phase as they form. Their results are reported in the journal Science.
pv-magazine.com

Air Force lab demonstrates key element for beaming solar power from space

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) and Northrop Grumman’s Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research (SSPIDR) Project announced that it is one step closer to collecting solar power in space and beaming it to Earth using radio frequency (RF). In the first end-to-end demonstration of key hardware...
pv-magazine.com

An overview of heterojunction solar cell technologies

In a paper published in the journal Nanophotonics, scientists at Nankai University provide an overview of current research on silicon heterojunction tandem solar cells (SHJ-TSCs), including perovskite/SHJ TSCs and III–V/SHJ TSCs, and highlight the opportunities and challenges of this technology. According to their analysis, the big challenge for perovskite/SHJ...
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Panasonic Avionics sees increased per-device connectivity consumption

Aviation industry recovery is coming in fits and starts due to the continued challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest Omicron variant. An operating environment which is colored by travel restrictions, border closures and lockdowns obviously impacts airlines and their suppliers, including inflight connectivity service providers. But despite an uneven recovery, aero ISP and entertainment giant Panasonic Avionics has observed that passengers’ per-device consumption of connectivity is growing quickly onboard those aircraft that are equipped and have returned to service.
pv-magazine.com

Damaging defects in silicon solar cells

Cell cracking is a well-known threat to module performance in the field, where cracks can often start out so small as to be difficult to detect, and grow larger in the field eventually leading to lost performance. Hotspots as well, where one cell or even part of a cell runs at a higher temperature leading to various types of damage, are high on the list of worries for the solar industry.
pv-magazine.com

Building battery storage systems in India

Pv magazine: Do you think the existing market is big enough to invest in battery storage manufacturing in India?. Ketan Chitnis: From the series of latest announcements from the power ministry, it’s evident that the government has realized the significance of energy storage for the growth of the nation. The production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme takes care of the global competitiveness until we attain consumptions that can be competitive for manufacturing.
pv-magazine.com

Iron flow battery PV microgrid for fire-prone California

Utility-scale and commercial long-duration flow battery manufacturer ESS Inc. announced its iron flow batteries are being deployed by San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) in a microgrid project aimed at bolstering energy resilience and providing critical backup power to a fire-prone town in southern California. The microgrid is planned to...
pv-magazine.com

KSTAR provides powerful Turnkey Solution in 200MW PV project in China recently

The 200MW project will provide about 320 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity per year on average. Based on the standard coal consumption of 320g/kW·h, it can save 102,400 tons of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 204,200 tons. This project greatly reduces the use of fossil energy and helps achieve the strategic development goal of China Carbon Neutrality.
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Storing hydrogen in offshore caverns

The Tractebel engineering subsidiary of French utility Engie is part of a partnership which has developed an offshore concept for the storage of hydrogen in caverns, a system the project partners have called a global first. “The design study … outlines an innovative solution for large scale hydrogen storage on the high seas: A scalable offshore platform for the compression and storage of up to 1.2 million m³ of hydrogen,” Engue wrote last week. “Underground salt caverns will be used as storage and buffer for the hydrogen produced offshore before the gas is transported via the pipeline network to the onshore grid, and finally to consumers and customers.” The storage and compressor platforms can reportedly process 400,000Nm3 (normal cubic meters) of hydrogen per hour, with the energy storage medium stored in underground salt caverns at a pressure of up to 180 bar.
pv-magazine.com

Carbon-air batteries vs hydrogen storage

H2/H2O-power-to-gas-to-power systems that produce hydrogen by electrolysis and generate electricity from this hydrogen are promising large-scale electric energy storage systems for grids that are hosting ever greater share of intermittent renewables. On the flip side of the coin, such systems require complex thermal management and must be sufficiently large to improve the utilization of waste heat for higher system efficiency.
pv-magazine.com

N-type TOPCon: Combating LID and LeTID for all locations

More and more solar cell manufacturers focus on high-efficiency solar cells. The industry is moving towards N-type technology and cell efficiency has been improving progressively. To reach further high performance, the n-type TOPCon was discussed as the next candidate for mass production high-efficiency solar cells beyond PERC. Additionally, TOPCon provides extra advantages: it offers a well-suited application to achieve cell efficiencies above 25%. TOPCon solar cells have 85% module bifaciality and a low-temperature coefficient (-0.3%/K), which provides additional benefit to the LCOE and output power for PV systems, none or almost none LID and LeTID, etc.
pv-magazine.com

Perovskite solar cell retains 99% of initial efficiency after 1,450 hours

A group of researchers from Germany’s Forschungszentrum Jülich has developed a planar perovskite solar cell that is claimed to reach over 1,400 hours of operational stability at elevated temperatures. Before choosing the perovskite material for the cell, the scientists tested hundreds of different perovskite mixtures and investigated, in...
pv-magazine.com

Jolywood switches on 1.5 GW TOPCon solar cell factory in China

Chinese PV module manufacturer Jolywood has commissioned a 1.5 GW TOPCon solar cell factory in Taizhou City, in China's Zhejiang province. “With this new manufacturing facility, our TOPCon solar cell production capacity has now reached 3.6 GW,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The other 2.1 GW of capacity comes from another factory located in the Jiangsu province. “Our new production plant will produce cells based on larger wafers with a size of 182mm.”
