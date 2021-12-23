ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League archive: 'Magnificent Leeds' comeback in vain in Anfield thriller

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelive the best bits from the thrilling encounter between Liverpool and Leeds...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League spurns chance to improve itself amid Christmas Covid cancellations chaos

Rafa Benitez has a knack of distilling complex situations into a single, telling phrase. He was at it again this week when talking about Covid-related fixture chaos and the strain on players. “Money is managing the game,” the Everton manager said. “It’s quite complicated to find the right solution.”The solutions are relatively easy. The complication is the cost.The workload on players is too heavy, that much is clear. This is exacerbated by the pandemic. The underlying problems predate coronavirus and are only likely to get worse when things revert to normal. Clubs are happy to rake in the cash and...
UEFA
The Independent

Man City extinguish Leicester fightback to go six points clear with thrilling Premier League victory

That Manchester City spent the final few minutes searching for a sixth goal to secure the three points – and eventually found it – just about sums this game up. This 6-3 victory was the highest-scoring Boxing Day game in the English top flight for 30 years and, hence, the most gluttonous of the Premier League era. A depleted Leicester City were first obliterated, then revived themselves, only to be obliterated all over again.You wonder whether, as with the infamous high-scoring Boxing Day of 1963, this scoreline will be shared around social media in another 58 years’ time, with everyone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, which include boss Patrick Vieira but the PA news agency understands the league was dissatisfied with the late application.Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira will not be present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he begins a period of self-isolation following his positive result, with assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge.We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard to miss next two Aston Villa games after positive Covid test

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.Gerrard will not be in the dugout for the Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea or Tuesday’s trip to Leeds The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 25, 2021Villa’s meeting with Burnley last weekend was postponed due to an increased number of positive coronavirus tests among the squad. Read More The stars celebrate – Christmas Day sporting socialNewcastle-Sale clash called off due to Covid outbreak at SharksFormer England captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the action as Aston Villa host Chelsea in the Premier League this Boxing Day. Steven Gerrard will be forced to watch from afar after Aston Villa’s head coach tested positive for Covid-19. Villa will hope his absence doesn’t detract from their momentum, having won four of their six games since Gerrard took charge, with their only two defeats coming against Manchester City and Liverpool. That upturn in form has seen Villa return to the top half of the table and they will hope to take advantage of Chelsea’s recent inconsistency this afternoon. After such a brilliant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight

Chelsea face a tricky test when they travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening. Thomas Tuchel’s depleted squad have seen their hopes in the title race significantly damaged in recent weeks, with back-to-back draws against Everton and Wolves leaving them six points adrift of leaders Manchester City. Taking all three points against Villa will be no easy task, though, with the club transformed since Steven Gerrard’s arrival. Villa have won four of their six league games since Gerrard’s took the reins, with their only defeats coming against City and Liverpool. Here is everything you need to know:When...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Norwich City host Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon. Dean Smith’s squad has been depleted by injuries and illness and the head coach this week warned of the impact on player welfare, after the Premier League decided not to suspend a round of fixtures over the festive period. The Canaries have lost their last three league games in succession while juggling those issues and it will require a huge upset to take any points off Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form, with three league wins in succession propelling the Gunners into the top four,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp repeats desire for festive schedules to be reviewed

Jurgen Klopp reiterated his criticism of the festive scheduling as the Liverpool manager voiced his support for the reintroduction of five substitutes per game to protect player welfare.The Reds were spared the burden of having to play twice in three days as Leeds’ visit to Anfield on Boxing Day was called off following a Covid-19 outbreak, on top of the existing illness and injuries within Marcelo Bielsa’s side.Liverpool will therefore head to Leicester on Tuesday a bit fresher and with Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones back in the ranks following the first-team quartet’s period in isolation.But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League announces record 103 Covid cases over Christmas period

The Premier League has announced 103 new coronavirus cases among club players and staff, the highest weekly number recorded since testing figures began being circulated in May last year.The league has also confirmed it has reverted to emergency measures following a raft of top-flight postponements.Increased testing to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests have been introduced. Lateral flow testing was previously carried out twice a week.“The League can today confirm that between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases,” read a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side host a bruised Leicester side following their defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.City are cruising at this point and will look to take another step towards defending their Premier League title with victory here.A win would make it eight domestic wins in succession, and also open up a six-point lead at the top due to Liverpool’s match with Leeds postponed and Chelsea playing at Aston Villa later on.FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Leicester build-up, team news, line-ups, latest score and goal updatesBrendan Rodgers’ squad is being stretched due to a combination...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park on Monday evening as the hosts’ battle to stave off relegation continues.Newcastle entered this gameweek in 19th place in the Premier League, their 4-0 thrashing by Man City last time out making it three losses in a row for the Magpies.Man United, meanwhile, have stabilised themselves somewhat since the recent arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, under whom they have secured two narrow wins and a draw.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesHowever, the Red Devils have not competed in over two weeks due to Covid-related match...
PREMIER LEAGUE

