LeBron James is well-known for what he has accomplished in the NBA. He's a 4-time champion and a 4-time Finals MVP. His resume is impressive as is his longevity. It is year 19 for him in the league, and he is currently averaging 27.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 6.5 APG. It's crazy to think that he is still one of the top-5 players in the league this season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO