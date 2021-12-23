ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27U6JC_0dUJDu3I00

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says he has tested positive for COVID-19, though he is fully vaccinated with a booster and has no symptoms.

The South Carolina Democrat said in a statement Wednesday he tested negative ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit last week to South Carolina State University. But on Sunday he took a test in preparation for a granddaughter’s wedding. It was inconclusive so he took another test Monday that was positive. He has been quarantined since Sunday.

Three other members of Congress have said recently that they have tested positive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Biden and Harris both have negative approval ratings amid Omicron Covid surge, poll shows

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both have significantly high disapproval ratings, according to a new survey by Gallup that show Americans’ thoughts on federal leaders. The new poll conducted phone interviews with 811 adults in the United States with a margin of sampling error of 4 points and was was conducted between 1 December and 16 December. A slim majority of voters disapprove of Mr Biden’s performance as president, with 51 per cent disapproving and 43 per cent approving of his job as president. In the beginning of his presidency, 57 per cent approved of the job...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Clyburn
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons becomes TENTH member of Congress to test COVID positive this week: Joins Jim Reps. Clyburn, 81, and Jan Schakowsky, 77, on infected list as omicron sweeps Capitol

Sen. Chris Coons became the 10th member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has let to a spike in cases in Washington, D.C. and across the country. 'In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Majority Whip#House#Ap#Democrat#Nexstar Media Inc
MSNBC

One House Republican finally expresses regret over Jan. 6 vote

Republican Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has spent the year in an unusual position. There are over 500 members of Congress, but Rice is literally the only one to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's election victory and for Donald Trump's second impeachment. This week, the South Carolinian tried...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Plans to Nominate Michelle Childs to D.C. Circuit (2)

Childs, a U.S. judge in South Carolina, viewed as potential Supreme Court contender. She would replace David Tatel, who announced senior status in February. Judge J. Michelle Childs is President Joe Biden’s intended nominee for a seat on the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., that’s sometimes considered the second-highest in the land.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Wave of retirements rocks Democrats' hopes of holding the House

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are facing an onslaught of departures with less than a year to go before the midterm elections. So far, 23 Democratic representatives have said they won't seek re-election, including five in December alone. Three of them — Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Lucille Roybal-Allard of California, and Albio Sires of New Jersey — made their announcements just in the last week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

Representative James Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

House Majority Whip James Clyburn has tested positive for COVID-19, the representative tweeted Wednesday night. He said it is a breakthrough case and he is asymptomatic. "America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune," Clyburn wrote. "I urge anyone who has not done so to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted."
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJBF

WJBF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy