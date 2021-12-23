ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Frailty plays a larger role in reducing dementia than previously known

By Clinical
mentaldaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry suggests that frailty is more significant for lowering the risk of dementia than previously believed. “We explored relationships between frailty index,...

www.mentaldaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
belmarrahealth.com

Reducing Frailty Could Be an Effective Strategy to Prevent Dementia among Older Adults

A new study published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery and Psychiatry suggests that seniors with frailty who adhere to a healthy lifestyle could reduce their risk for dementia. Researchers are seeing increasing evidence that taking steps towards healthier actions can significantly affect cognitive health. Researchers analyzed data from more...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Reducing Frailty Could Help Lower Dementia Risk: Study

Frailty in older adults is a significant risk factor for dementia and also appears to moderate the expression of genetic risk for dementia. These are findings from a study recently published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry . "Our research is a major step forward in understanding how...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Good News Network

Keeping Active Can Reduce the Risk of Dementia, Scientists Find

Older adults who participate in a variety of different activities are able to reduce their risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The team at Simon Fraser University found that engaging in a combination of hobbies, such as light exercise and connecting with loved ones, can reduce memory decline in adults between the ages of 65 and 89 more than any individual activity.
HOME & GARDEN
MedicalXpress

Physical activity linked to reduced dementia risk in seniors

(HealthDay)—Increased physical activity, including a low amount of light-intensity physical activity (LPA), is associated with a reduced risk for dementia among older adults, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in JAMA Network Open. Minjae Yoon, M.D., from Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychiatry#Frailty#The University Of Exeter#Biobank
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Immune system may play harmful role in Lewy body dementia

T cells, which are key players in the body’s immune system, may be involved in the degeneration of neurons in Lewy body dementia, according to an NIA-supported study. Researchers at Stanford University and Northwestern University identified how a certain type of T cell, which is involved in autoimmune diseases, may travel to the brain to destroy neurons. The findings, published Nov. 12 in Science, suggest that drugs already used to treat certain autoimmune diseases may block this undesired T-cell activity.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Even light-intensity exercise might reduce dementia risk

Dementia affects millions of older people, and researchers expect the number of people with dementia in the United States to nearly triple by 2060. There is no known cure for dementia. However, some behavioral changes may reduce the risk. A recent study found an association between light-intensity exercise and reduced...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The bottom line is – you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to the Covid-19, however....
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Immune-Boosting Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning, According To Doctors

The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
HEALTH
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
dailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Foods that Improve Blood Circulation in Legs

Are you experiencing cramps, pain, and fatigue in your legs? Poor circulation in the legs, ankle, and feet, can cause edema, varicosis, and venous diseases. In today’s video, we’ll explore 10 foods that boost circulation in the legs. Make sure you watch till the end, cause we’ll mention one spice that has amazing benefits for your arteries, that you’ll want to eat daily.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy