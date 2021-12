Members of the House of Lords pocketed nearly £15m in taxpayers’ cash from daily allowances and expenses over the last year, new figures show.Peers claimed £13.2m for their daily allowance between August 2020 and July this year, according to research by the House of Commons library.The unelected politicians in the upper chamber claimed a further £1.7m in expenses, despite proceedings being done remotely during much of the period.The SNP said the “ludicrous sums” showed why the Lords should be abolished – accusing Labour of backing away from previous promises to replace it with an elected second chamber.Analysis by Nicola Sturgeon’s party found...

