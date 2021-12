CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made after a man who was shot in September in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood died on Tuesday, police said. The shooting happened Sept. 6 in the 1600 block of East 84th Street, south of Linwood Avenue. The 31-year-old man died Tuesday. The Homicide Unit, which will now handle the investigation, was notified on Friday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO