ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BOJ offers to pump $18 bln into green finance scheme

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJj59_0dUJ7yOt00

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan offered on Thursday to extend $18 billion worth of loans to financial institutions in a first auction conducted for a new scheme aimed at promoting activities to fight climate change.

The combined 2.05 trillion yen ($17.94 billion) in loans will be disbursed on Friday and mature in January 2023, the central bank said in a statement.

The BOJ launched a new lending scheme this year under which it offers zero-interest loans that can be rolled over until 2030 to banks that boost green and sustainable loans.

The green plans come as other major central banks use their institutional heft to take on climate change. The BOJ said in November that 43 financial institutions, including three megabanks, qualified to tap the scheme. read more

($1 = 114.2600 yen)

Reporting by Leika Kihara

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: The global benchmarks replacing Libor

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, which had $265 trillion linked to it globally at the start of 2021, is being phased out for the most part on Jan. 1. Here are some of the alternative benchmarks that global authorities have recommended as...
MARKETS
Reuters

China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) jumped more than 8% on Tuesday morning after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Explainer: The Libor era nears its end

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, will no longer be used for new derivatives and loans as of Jan. 1. The benchmark and reference rate, which had $265 trillion linked to it globally at the start of 2021, is being scrapped in the biggest shake-up to markets since the introduction of the euro in 1999.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bank Of Japan
Reuters

Ant's consumer finance unit to boost its capital to $4.7 bln

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The consumer finance unit of China's Ant Group will boost the company's capital to 30 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) from 8 billion yuan, and introduce 4 new strategic investors, an exchange filing released on Friday said. The unit, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co Ltd, is...
ECONOMY
tearsheet.co

Green Finance Outlook 2022, Visa goes into crypto consulting and GreenClimateDAO

The Green Finance Outlook 2022 looks at the most significant trends in the space as the urgent need to transition towards a low carbon economy is beginning to materialize into action. Visa launches crypto consulting services in push for mainstream adoption, GreenClimateDAO wants to unlock the power of the crowd...
BUSINESS
tearsheet.co

The Green Finance outlook for 2022: Trends, concerns and new entrants

Banking and climate fintech are set to grow closer next year, especially with new entrants coming in to bridge the gap and pair capital with clean projects. There will be opportunities for traditional banking institutions looking to add “green” products for consumers, but also more environmentally-focused lending solutions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
FXStreet.com

BOJ offers huge cash injection to stem rising short-term interest rates

In an effort to counter a rise in short-term interest rates, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervened in the money market and offered two schemes to pump a combined $97 billion via temporary government bond purchases. “The central bank on Tuesday made two offers, including one to buy bonds worth...
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Green Finance Is Fueling The ESG Boom

In a year in which significant political efforts have been made to speed up the energy transition, 2021 has also been record-breaking for green finance, as governments, international institutions, and lenders alike seek to support the shift towards renewables. Mirroring developments that are expected to see new renewable energy generation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields are slightly lower with omicron in focus

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Tuesday as omicron developments remained in focus for investors. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 1.7 basis points lower at 1.464% at around 7:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 2 basis points to 1.866%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sanctioned former Angolan General exits Puma Energy stake

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Cochan Holdings has ceased to be a shareholder of Puma Energy Holdings, the fuel retailer said on Tuesday, weeks after the investment vehicle founded by former Angolan General Dino was added to a U.S. sanctions list. The U.S. Treasury Department on Dec. 9 added Leopoldino Fragoso...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Turkish inflation seen above 30% in December amid lira weakness

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate is expected to have hit 30.6% in December, according to a Reuters poll, breaching the 30% level for the first time since 2003 as prices rose due to record lira volatility. The 30.6% median forecast of 13 economists would be the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Greece to borrow 12 bln euros in 2022, issue first green bond

ATHENS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Greece plans to tap bond markets next year to borrow 12 billion euros ($13.6 billion), including issuing its first green bond, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Thursday as it outlined its 2022 funding strategy. The agency's funding strategy confirmed a Reuters report in November...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

CGC offers flood relief financing to small businesses

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): Credit Guarantee Corp Malaysia Bhd (CGC) is offering its BizBina-i financing to assist micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) whose business operations have been affected by the recent floods. President and chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zamree Mohd Ishak said the BizBina-i financing scheme helps existing...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY: Mildly offered below 129.00 after ECB, BOJ plays are over, for now

EUR/JPY extends pullback from monthly top, snaps two-day uptrend. Hawkish ECB contradicts BOJ’s inaction but sluggish markets seek solace in yen. Market sentiment dwindles amid fresh fears over Omicron, US-China tussles. Second-tier German, Eurozone data will offer intermediate moves. EUR/JPY remains pressured after failing to keep the ECB-led gains,...
CURRENCIES
wibqam.com

EU energy talks dissolve over carbon, green finance fights

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Talks between European Union country leaders on energy policy ended with no agreement on Thursday, as states squabbled over how to respond to record-high carbon prices and upcoming green investment rules. EU country leaders met in Brussels for a summit to discuss several issues, including soaring energy prices,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

Green banks can take climate finance from pledge to project

A key theme at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow was how — and when — wealthy nations will deliver on their promise to mobilize public and private finance to help developing countries reduce their own emissions and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change. Amidst concerns...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

257K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy