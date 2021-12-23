ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Swedish company has created a microchip that allows users to carry their COVID vaccine passport under their skin

By Cheryl Teh
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bppac_0dUJ72jM00
Self-described "body hacker" Jowan Osterlund from Biohax Sweden, holds a small microchip implant, similar to those implanted into workers at the Epicenter digital innovation business centre during a party at the co-working space in central Stockholm. James Brooks/AP Photo
  • A Swedish start-up has created scannable digital implants that display one's COVID vaccine passport.
  • The technology involves a small, grain-sized implant being inserted under the skin.
  • When the implant is scanned with a smartphone, one's COVID-19 vaccination details and test results can be viewed via a PDF.

A Swedish start-up has created a microchip that can be implanted into the skin, displaying details of one's COVID vaccine passport when scanned.

The invention, created by tech firm Dsruptive Subdermals, involves a pre-programmed scannable implant 2 millimeters by 16 millimeters in size being inserted just beneath the skin.

"I have a chip implant in my arm, and I have programmed the chip so that I have my COVID passport on the chip, and the reason is that I always want to have it accessible," Hannes Sjoblad, managing director of Dsruptive Subdermals, told the AFP.

Sjoblad demonstrated for the AFP how it was possible to scan the chip with his phone to bring up a PDF that showed all the details of his EU Digital COVID Certificate, a pass somewhat similar to the US's vaccine card. It indicates that one is inoculated against COVID-19, or that the person has been tested with a negative result.

"This means it is always accessible for me or for anyone else, really, who wants to read me. For example, if I go to the movies or go to a shopping center, then people will be able to check my status even if I don't have my phone," Sjoblad, who is also chief disruption officer at start-up Epicenter Stockholm, said.

The AFP reported that an implant costs 100 euros (around $112).

Sjoblad told the AFP that these implants are not tracking devices, and only respond to being scanned.

"If you understand how these implants work, they don't have a battery. They cannot transmit a signal by themselves. So they are basically passive. They sit there asleep," Sjoblad said. "They can never tell your location, they're only activated when you touch them with your smartphone, so this means they cannot be used for tracking anyone's location."

Sjoblad told Insider in an email that the implant does not need to be removed in order to be updated.

"It is easy to update the implant, you can use an app on your phone to change what is on the chip. So I can add new info to the chip every day — yesterday it was my Linkedin, today it's my COVID certificate, tomorrow it could be something else," Sjoblad said.

Separately, Dsruptive Subdermals has also created another chip implant that can measure body temperature in people, and serve as a scannable temperature sensor.

Sjoblad's interest in subdermal implants dates back to 2014, when he organized implant parties at tattoo parlors where volunteers turned up to get implants placed under their skin.

"I am convinced that this technology is here to stay and we will think it nothing strange to have an implant in their hand," Sjoblad told the BBC in 2014, saying he hoped to get 1,000, then 10,000 people on board with the program.

While this idea might still be very new to the US, thousands of people in Sweden have signed up to get microchip implants. In 2018, the NPR reported that thousands of people were getting the rice grain-sized chips inserted just above their thumbs, making it easy for them to get scan themselves into homes, gyms, and offices or to pay for public transport by swiping their hands over digital readers.

Comments / 206

Bass Face
5d ago

Those that refuse the mark will not be allowed to buy, sell or barter as per the book of Revelations which is being fulfilled right now. 🙏🙏

Reply(25)
82
Barbara Mcconnell
2d ago

if it was just invented how come the patent number is over a decade old? something dont add up here and the amount of lying the government has been doing over the years i dont trust them putting anything foreign into me that includes their experimental jab

Reply(2)
41
Sasscrotch!
2d ago

Just what all the paranoid schizophrenic people have been warning us about. Just because you're paranoid, doesn't mean people aren't out to get you!

Reply
8
TheDailyBeast

Woman ‘Incredibly Disturbed’ to Find ‘Hundreds’ of COVID Test Samples in FedEx Package

A package allegedly containing hundreds of COVID-19 test samples was mistakenly shipped by FedEx from a city in Massachusetts to a woman’s doorstep in Hawaii over the weekend. Meagan Melum, a mother to three small children, told The Boston Globe she was “incredibly disturbed, scared, shocked” to open the box and find “hundreds of biohazard bags.” Melum, 38, said she “screamed” for her husband and ran outside with the package, which contained vials labelled with testers’ full names, birthdates, and Social Security numbers. Calling the delivery service, “we got passed around on the phone from FedEx customer service for over an hour,” she said. FedEx eventually called Melum back on Monday, picking up the package the same day, she said. A Tuesday statement from the company called the entire incident “completely unacceptable.” The samples allegedly originated with LabElite, a company with a processing lab in Chicago, where the package was supposed to have been delivered. “We’ve been fine all throughout this pandemic,” a company official told the Globe. “And then this one time I guess it got misplaced.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
