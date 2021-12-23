ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter parents plea after 'horrific' attack on son

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of a man in his 20s have issued a "desperate appeal" for witnesses to a "horrific, unprovoked" attack that left him with life-changing injuries. The young man's jaw was broken in two places when he and a friend were punched in the face while walking home from a night...

www.bbc.com

whdh.com

Mom dies after saving son from attack by family dog

(WHDH) — A mother died while trying to defend her 4-year-old son from an attack by the family’s dog earlier this month, according to a report. Heather Pingel, a 35-year-old native Shawano County, Wisconsin, was rushed to Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Dec. 8, where she died from extensive injuries that suffered in while saving her son’s life, her sister, Shannon, told the Wausau Daily Herald.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exeter#Bbc News South West
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s father and stepmother filmed tucking into ice cream as he starved in hallway

A horrifying video has emerged showing the father and stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes tucking into ice cream in their home as the six-year-old boy was left starving and standing alone in the hallway. Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of his stepmother, 32-year-old Emma Tustin – who poisoned him with salt and withheld food and drink. She was jailed for life on Friday, after being convicted of murder by assaulting defenceless Arthur in the hallway of her Cranmore Road home in Solihull, on 16 June 2020. Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, was...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father and stepmum ‘left disabled toddler to starve to death’

A father and stepmother have been charged with murder after the death of a four-year-old child with Downs Syndrome in Australia last year.Willow Dunn was found dead by police in her Brisbane home on May 25 in “extremely confronting” conditions, but is believed to have died two days before.Her father, Mark James Dunn, and stepmother, Shannon Leigh White, each face one count of murder and another of child cruelty.At Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard the four-year-old was found with deep pressure sores - thought to be caused by prolonged time without movement - and her body appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man guilty of killing nephew while mother was on school run

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his three-month-old baby nephew while the boy's mother was out on the school run. Arlo Breslin died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury" at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June 2018, West Midlands Police said. James Scott, of Church...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Pure evil’ murderer of toddler Star Hobson is jailed for life

The “pure evil” woman who murdered 16-month-old Star Hobson has been told she must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.Bouncer and security guard Savannah Brockhill 28, was jailed for life at Bradford Crown Court alongside Star’s mother, Frankie Smith 20, who was handed an eight-year sentence for causing or allowing her daughter’s death.The killing of Star and details of how she was subjected to months of assaults and psychological harm have caused an outcry, especially as the trial came so soon after the case of murdered Solihull six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.Star’s great-grandfather, David Fawcett, has led the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Perth teenager admits punch attack

A teenager has admitted punching a footballer in Australia, leaving him in a coma. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was subjected to an unprovoked attack in September in Perth, where he was living. He fell, hitting his head on the ground and suffering a bleed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Charley Gadd: Parents' desperate plea to find missing student

The family of a student who has gone missing after a night out have said they are "extremely worried" about him. Charley Gadd, 20, was last seen on CCTV outside the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester at about 01:15 GMT on Saturday after he ran away from his family, Greater Manchester Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two women arrested after newborn baby found dead in Doncaster

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in Doncaster. Police said they had been called along with the ambulance service to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, at 12:15 GMT. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killer cagefighter Liam Hall jailed for attack on girls

A cagefighter and convicted killer has been jailed for life for attacking two 13-year-old girls and his partner. Liam Hall, 33, shattered bones in his victims' faces after knocking them unconscious, and left his 24-year-old girlfriend with serious injuries. Hall was high on drink and drugs when he launched the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed over 'single punch' Colchester car park fight death

A man who killed another man with a single punch during a car park fight has been jailed for 13 years. Brodie Groome, 27, of Brightlingsea, Essex, attacked Steven Warburton during a night out in Colchester in August 2020, leaving him unconscious. The 46-year-old died of his injuries three weeks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hidden camera shows man stab fox with pitchfork in ‘torture’ attack

Hidden camera video reveals a man repeatedly stabbing a fox with a pitchfork, leaving it writhing in agony.The attack, which took place in east Essex, was described by a campaign group as “torture” and “some of the worst abuse” they had ever witnessed.A man was later reported to have been arrested.The man and a woman seen in the video visited Great Monks Wood near Braintree, according to the Hunt Saboteurs Association.Hunts build artificial earths - an underground network of pipes and chambers - to encourage foxes into an area. The wild animals are then trapped, only to be released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

