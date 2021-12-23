ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European shares hit two-week highs as Omicron fears ebb

Reuters
 5 days ago

(Reuters) - European shares hit two-week highs on Thursday as investor sentiment improved on signs the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant may not be as severe as feared.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.2% as of 0813 GMT, boosted by travel and auto stocks, tracking a global share rally that was also helped by robust U.S. economic data. [MKTS/GLOB]

The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with Omicron may be 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College.

Another study from South Africa found people diagnosed with Omicron in the country between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 were 80% less likely to be admitted to hospital than those diagnosed with another variant in the same period.

AstraZeneca inched up 0.3% after the drugmaker said a three-dose course of its COVID-19 vaccine was effective against the Omicron variant, citing data from an Oxford University lab study.

Flutter Entertainment gained 2.6% after announcing it would buy Italian online gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion), as the online betting group looks to expand its footprint in Europe.

Continental AG added 1.5% after its CEO told a magazine that the German automotive supplier could hit the upper end of its profit margin outlook in 2021 after vehicle production picked up in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Related
FOXBusiness

S&P hits record, Dow reclaims 36,000

U.S. stocks are hitting new highs on the first day of the final trading week of the year with the S&P 500 at a new record. The broadest measure of stocks rose 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied over 250 points or 0.7%.
STOCKS
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing renewed disruptions and persistent inflation pushing central banks to pump the brakes, the outlook is uncertain. "The biggest surprise of 2021 has been the goods-led inflation surge," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a 2022 outlook.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Continental Ag#Stock#Covid#Pan European#Imperial College#Oxford University#Flutter Entertainment#Italian#German
Reuters

Shanghai copper hits one-month high on easing Omicron fears

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices in China hit a one-month high on Tuesday, helped by easing worries over the impact of the Omicron variant and hopes of continued policy support for economic growth in the world's top metals consumer. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Nikkei rises to one-month high driven by Wall Steel strength

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose to a one-month high on Tuesday, led by technology heavyweights, after strong retail sales data helped Wall Street close higher overnight. Also boosting risk sentiment, data showed a surge in Japan's factory output in November as production in the auto sector benefited...
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise after strong Wall Street rally

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean stocks rose on Tuesday following a strong close for U.S. shares even as retail investors continued to sell to book profit before the year-end. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian FX, stocks advance as Omicron fears ebb; rupiah eases

BENGALURU (Dec 28): Emerging Asia's stocks and currencies gained on Tuesday as year-end sentiment got a boost from Wall Street's record highs overnight, eclipsing underlying worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. India, Taiwan and Indonesia shares were among the biggest gainers, up between 0.5% and 0.8%, while most...
WORLD
Reuters

Defensive stocks prop up European shares

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 28 (Reuters) - European shares edged up to a five-week high on Tuesday, taking heart from Wall Street hitting record highs overnight, even as Omicron worries remained with France tightening curbs and COVID-19 cases surging in Spain and Britain.
STOCKS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares boosted by Wall Street strength

MILAN/HONG KONG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Europe and Asia inched up on Tuesday, helped by another record-setting day on Wall Street and after Britain and France held off from imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before year-end. A variety of asset classes from oil to equities are now near or...
STOCKS
Reuters

Czech crown firms to 25 vs euro, other FX rise

PRAGUE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Tuesday to the key 25-per-euro level on the back of interest rate hikes, with other central and east European currencies edging higher in holiday-thinned trading. Global risk appetite improved as worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant eased and Wall Street...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

South Africa's rand firms near 5-wk high as risk appetite improves

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Tuesday, staying close to a five-week high touched in the previous session as easing concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant boosted risk appetite. At 0640 GMT, the rand traded at 15.5100 against the dollar, 0.26% firmer than...
WORLD
Reuters

Gold hits more than one-month peak as dollar subsides

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened and concerns over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant led bullion's year-end rally to a more than one-month high. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,815.39 an ounce by 1010 GMT, hitting its highest since Nov....
MARKETS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields steady as Omicron fears fade

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday as fading concerns about the economic impact of the pandemic supported risk sentiment, and investors focused on the future tapering of central banks’ monetary stimulus. Asian shares were higher, lifted by another record-setting day on Wall...
BUSINESS
AFP

The euro: How it started 20 years ago

As Europe rang in the New Year 20 years ago, 12 of its nations said goodbye to their deutschmarks, French francs, liras and pesetas as they welcomed the euro single currency. On January 1, 2002, euro notes and coins became a reality for some 300 million people from Athens to Dublin, three years after the currency was formally launched in "virtual" form. Here is a recap of the event, drawn from AFP copy at the time:
ECONOMY
