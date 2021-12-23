8 Quick Notes Ahead of Wizards-Knicks at MSG

As the season has progressed, it has become more and more difficult to expect how the Sixers will show up on a nightly basis. Their most recent disappointing effort was in the loss against the shorthanded Atlanta Hawks just three days ago. Despite the Sixers entering the game as 11 point favorites, the Hawks held control of the game from just about start to finish and handed the Sixers their 16th loss of the season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO