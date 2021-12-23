ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Quick Notes Ahead of Wizards-Knicks at MSG

By Staff Report
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 5 days ago

Washington Wizards Trends & Notes

  • Washington (-1) is a slight favorite in this road matchup. The Wizards have only covered one of their last nine games.
  • Spencer Dinwiddie has scored at least 17 points in each of his last six games against the Knicks (all of which came as a member of the Nets).
  • Bradley Beal has at least 25 points in four of his last five contests vs. Tom Thibodeau’s club.
  • Washington’s strongest quarter this season has been the third. Wes Unseld Jr.’s team has won it in 51.6 percent of their contests this year.

New York Knicks Trends & Notes

