8 Quick Notes Ahead of Wizards-Knicks at MSG
Washington Wizards Trends & Notes
- Washington (-1) is a slight favorite in this road matchup. The Wizards have only covered one of their last nine games.
- Spencer Dinwiddie has scored at least 17 points in each of his last six games against the Knicks (all of which came as a member of the Nets).
- Bradley Beal has at least 25 points in four of his last five contests vs. Tom Thibodeau’s club.
- Washington’s strongest quarter this season has been the third. Wes Unseld Jr.’s team has won it in 51.6 percent of their contests this year.
New York Knicks Trends & Notes
- Kemba Walker is back in the rotation with Derrick Rose out.
- Walker has registered at least 21 points in seven of his last eight contests against Washington.
- Obi Toppin is expected back in the contest. RJ Barrett , Immanuel Quickley , Miles McBride , Quentin Grimes , and Kevin Knox all remain in the COVID protocols.
- New York’s worst quarter this season has been the third. Only the Pistons and Magic have a worst mark than the Knicks’ 38.7% winning percentage.
The post 8 Quick Notes Ahead of Wizards-Knicks at MSG appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .
Comments / 0