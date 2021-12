The Tencent-Supercell relationship saw an interesting development at the Chinese gaming and tech consortium where Tencent decided to raise its stakes in Supercell to a valuation of around $11 billion, therefore giving it control of the company. Tencent acquired a majority stake in Supercell in 2016 in hopes of replicating the success of Clash of Clans, released in 2012. A report by Caixing Global states that Tencent used a $40 million Convertible Bond to increase their share in the consortium from 50% to 51.2% to hold a majority stake in Supercell.

