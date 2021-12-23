ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These Are the Counties In the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dUJ50tU00 After adding over 1,189,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 50.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 790,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 40.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 34.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, metro area consists of Kings County, Queens County, New York County, and 20 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 58.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 New York residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there was an average of 35.1 daily new cases per 100,000 New York residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Sussex County, New Jersey. There were an average of 88.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Sussex County during the past week, the most of the 23 counties in New York with available data.

Case growth in the New York metro area varies at the county level. In Bronx County, for example, there were an average of 35.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in New York and more than the case growth rate in Sussex County.

While Sussex County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the New York area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of December 21, there were a total of 14,950.2 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Sussex County, the 13th most of the 23 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 15,573.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Sussex County, unemployment peaked at 17.1% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 7.1%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending December 21. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending December 21 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending December 14 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Sussex County 141,483 88.1 73.7 14,950.2 255.2
2 Suffolk County 1,483,832 84.6 57.1 18,742.6 252.3
3 Nassau County 1,356,509 78.2 50.1 18,119.5 247.8
4 Ocean County 596,415 75.6 57.5 18,331.9 409.3
5 Pike County 55,453 75.1 44.2 12,064.3 128.0
6 Monmouth County 621,659 72.7 56.6 17,114.2 289.7
7 New York County 1,631,993 71.5 23.9 12,262.7 287.1
8 Richmond County 474,893 70.4 46.5 20,767.0 418.8
9 Morris County 493,379 69.2 53.1 13,682.2 269.6
10 Putnam County 98,787 68.7 41.2 14,495.8 105.3
11 Essex County 795,404 55.9 29.4 14,859.1 401.7
12 Passaic County 503,637 55.6 36.8 17,750.9 408.4
13 Hunterdon County 124,823 53.9 42.9 11,360.9 157.0
14 Middlesex County 825,920 53.0 34.5 14,281.4 305.4
15 Westchester County 968,890 51.0 30.5 16,234.7 244.6
16 Union County 554,033 50.9 32.6 15,763.7 373.4
17 Kings County 2,589,974 49.4 25.7 14,439.4 427.0
18 Bergen County 930,390 49.0 30.8 14,250.9 327.8
19 Somerset County 329,838 48.3 29.6 11,891.9 273.2
20 Queens County 2,287,388 45.8 28.0 15,114.5 458.2
21 Rockland County 324,422 45.7 30.6 17,965.2 243.5
22 Hudson County 670,046 41.6 27.1 15,704.3 361.3
23 Bronx County 1,435,068 35.8 21.4 15,523.4 477.5

