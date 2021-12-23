Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How West Virginia Stacks Up

With the threat of the Omicron variant looming, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 204,578,725 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 62.5% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In West Virginia, 71.1% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

As of Dec. 21, West Virginia has received about 3,423,200 vaccinations and administered about 91.0% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 314,791 confirmed cases of the virus in West Virginia as of Dec. 21 -- or 17,432 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 15,456 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Dec. 21, 2021.

