ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League managers and players meeting to discuss Covid issues

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kamXu_0dUJ2Kdo00

Premier League managers and players will meet on Thursday to thrash out a host of coronavirus issues, the PA news agency understands.

Rising Covid-19 cases across the league have seen nine of the last 20 matches in England’s top-flight postponed, with other matches only going ahead with depleted squads.

Premier League clubs opted on Monday to continue with the hectic Christmas schedule, while the Carabao Cup quarter-finals were completed on Wednesday.

England’s top managers and players will look at ways to cope with the increasing toll of the Omicron variant, while also bidding to keep the Premier League show on the road.

Replays have already been scrapped for the FA Cup third and fourth rounds to help ease fixture congestion, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would prefer the League Cup semi-final to be one-legged instead of two.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard revealed the extent of Covid-19 anxiety among his players on Wednesday, while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said players’ welfare is not taken seriously enough in England.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave.The France forward has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old’s desire to quit Old Trafford.“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Steven Gerrard to miss next two Aston Villa games after positive Covid test

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.Gerrard will not be in the dugout for the Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea or Tuesday’s trip to Leeds The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 25, 2021Villa’s meeting with Burnley last weekend was postponed due to an increased number of positive coronavirus tests among the squad. Read More The stars celebrate – Christmas Day sporting socialNewcastle-Sale clash called off due to Covid outbreak at SharksFormer England captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, which include boss Patrick Vieira but the PA news agency understands the league was dissatisfied with the late application.Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira will not be present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he begins a period of self-isolation following his positive result, with assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge.Vieira revealed on Christmas Eve that there were a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Covid#League Cup#The Premier League#Omicron#Aston Villa
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight

Chelsea face a tricky test when they travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening. Thomas Tuchel’s depleted squad have seen their hopes in the title race significantly damaged in recent weeks, with back-to-back draws against Everton and Wolves leaving them six points adrift of leaders Manchester City. FOLLOW LIVE: Aston Villa vs Chelsea – latest Premier League updatesTaking all three points against Villa will be no easy task, though, with the club transformed since Steven Gerrard’s arrival. Villa have won four of their six league games since Gerrard’s took the reins, with their only defeats coming against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Anti-vaccine protesters try to serve papers on Alan Shearer but get wrong house

The former footballer angered them by urging people to protect themselves by having the booster in a recent video. Anti-vaccination protesters who attempted to “serve papers” on ex-footballer Alan Shearer dropped them off at the wrong house. The former England captain and Newcastle United hero last week urged...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp repeats desire for festive schedules to be reviewed

Jurgen Klopp reiterated his criticism of the festive scheduling as the Liverpool manager voiced his support for the reintroduction of five substitutes per game to protect player welfare.The Reds were spared the burden of having to play twice in three days as Leeds’ visit to Anfield on Boxing Day was called off following a Covid-19 outbreak, on top of the existing illness and injuries within Marcelo Bielsa’s side.Liverpool will therefore head to Leicester on Tuesday a bit fresher and with Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones back in the ranks following the first-team quartet’s period in isolation.But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City extinguish Leicester fightback to go six points clear with thrilling Premier League victory

That Manchester City spent the final few minutes searching for a sixth goal to secure the three points – and eventually found it – just about sums this game up. This 6-3 victory was the highest-scoring Boxing Day game in the English top flight for 30 years and, hence, the most gluttonous of the Premier League era. A depleted Leicester City were first obliterated, then revived themselves, only to be obliterated all over again.You wonder whether, as with the infamous high-scoring Boxing Day of 1963, this scoreline will be shared around social media in another 58 years’ time, with everyone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Norwich City host Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon. Dean Smith’s squad has been depleted by injuries and illness and the head coach this week warned of the impact on player welfare, after the Premier League decided not to suspend a round of fixtures over the festive period. The Canaries have lost their last three league games in succession while juggling those issues and it will require a huge upset to take any points off Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form, with three league wins in succession propelling the Gunners into the top four,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid tests

The Premier League has revealed a record 103 players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus in the period from December 20 to 26. "The League can today confirm between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

First and second Covid jabs surge in England

Amid the much-publicised drive to give booster jabs to one million Britons a day, thousands more people came forward for their first or second Covid vaccines last week. A total of 221,564 first doses were given in England between 15 and 21 December - 46% up on the previous week - while 279,112 second jabs were given.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon as part of the Premier League’s Boxing Day action.With Covid hitting the schedule hard, Brendan Rodgers’ side face an uphill task to stop the defending champions.With Pep Guardiola’s side hitting top form and with the opportunity to move six points clear at the top of the table, the Foxes will need to show immense character after a crushing penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Leicester are ninth in the table and can close the gap on those above them in the European spots, with Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton waiting on fitness of key man Leandro Trossard ahead of Chelsea trip

Brighton must wait to discover if influential forward Leandro Trossard will be fit for their Premier League trip to Chelsea.The Belgium international set Albion on course for the 2-0 Boxing Day win over Brentford with a delightful volley before being withdrawn at the break due to a hamstring issue.Seagulls head coach Graham Potter described the substitution as precautionary but is unsure whether key man Trossard will be available for Wednesday’s visit to Stamford Bridge.“He just had a tightness in his hamstring,” Potter said of the 27-year-old.“It (his availability for Chelsea) will depend on the recovery. He’s not been feeling the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy