The 'giving season' extends beyond December and into the new year

The holiday season is here, and our hearts and minds are receptive to those in need. We contribute, volunteer and remember those less fortunate. This is heart-warming, especially during this difficult time.

However, although many of us know God’s love continues, some of us possibly do not stop to think of the on-going needs of the poor, the lonely and the ill, who are with us.

It appears to be important to continue to express this goodwill for the benefit of others. Jesus spoke, “You shall love the Lord your God … and your neighbor as yourself” (RSV Luke 10:27). And, as exemplified by Jesus’ parable that followed, it included a “neighbor” in need.

I warmly applaud the individuals, organizations and companies that perceive beyond this year with their on-going love for so many of the unfortunate.

I certainly have not done as much for the needy beyond the holiday season as I could have, but I am joining with so many of you on the paths that continue to meet others’ needs — beyond this month and through the new year.

