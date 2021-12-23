ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana plays Houston in non-conference action

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Houston Rockets (10-22, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-19, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -8.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Houston faces Indiana for a non-conference matchup.

The Pacers have gone 10-7 at home. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 23.7 assists per game led by Malcolm Brogdon averaging 6.1.

The Rockets are 3-15 in road games. Houston allows 113.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brogdon is averaging 19 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Eric Gordon is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Rockets. Christian Wood is averaging 19.3 points and 10.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 107.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 111.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

