US denies man held in Turkey for fake passport is diplomat
5 days ago
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — U.S. officials denied Thursday that an American citizen arrested in Turkey for allegedly providing a fake passport to a Syrian man is a U.S. diplomat. Turkish officials said Wednesday they detained a U.S. diplomat at Istanbul Airport on...
Turkish police say they arrested a US citizen at Istanbul airport last month where they suspect he handed over his own passport to a Syrian national. Officers say the Syrian man, identified as RS, was trying to fly to Germany using the document. Police initially said the American man worked...
The United States says a person identified by Turkish authorities as a U.S. diplomat arrested on allegations of selling a fake passport is not a diplomat. 'We are aware of the detention of a U.S. citizen in Turkey. The individual is not a U.S. diplomat. We are providing appropriate consular services,' a State Department spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.
Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in the office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden. Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics. Her inaction was, according to observers in this crisis, the past year was lamentable, and all she just laughed it off.
Emphasizing Russia's absolutist approach to the Ukraine crisis, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday referenced an infamous Soviet no-retreat order from the Second World War. Lavrov warned Russia would take "not a step back" when it comes to the Minsk II protocols pertaining to negotiations over southeastern Ukraine. Lavrov has...
Vice President Kamala Harris issued a dire warning about the state of U.S. democracy on Sunday, saying the United States is at risk of losing its standing in the world if Congress doesn’t pass legislation protecting voting rights in the coming year. Harris’ warning matched the White House’s renewed...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
Following pressure from the EU and US, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24.
"I refuse to sign the radio and television law amendment and am sending it back to parliament to be re-examined. This means that I am vetoing it," Duda said in a televised address.
The law, which was adopted by parliament this month, would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies.
That would have forced US group Discovery to sell a majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private TV networks, and its news channel TVN24.
Negotiators trying to save the landmark Iran nuclear deal resumed discussions on Monday with the EU chair warning of "difficult" work ahead. EU diplomat Enrique Mora, who is chairing the talks, said all sides were showing "a clear will to work toward the successful end of this negotiation".
The United States and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in early January on European security and the Ukraine conflict after Moscow demanded NATO halts its eastward expansion. - No concessions -
Ryabkov said that Moscow expects the talks with the United States to focus on Russia's security demands.
Sen. Rand Paul pinned blame for thousands of monthly coronavirus deaths on Dr. Anthony Fauci over his bias toward vaccines. "I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID because [Fauci’s] deemphasized the idea that there are therapeutics," Paul, who is also a physician, said in an interview on the Ron Paul Liberty Report published Monday.
SULAIMANIYA, Iraq, Dec 26 (Reuters) - At least 16 bodies of Iraqi Kurdish migrants who drowned in November when their dinghy deflated while they tried to cross the English Channel were returned on Sunday to Iraqi Kurdistan. The Nov. 24 disaster, in which 27 migrants died, was the worst on...
If you were hoping to travel out of the country anytime soon, it is going to cost you a little bit more money to get a US passport. That’s right, folks — beginning on Monday, December 27, the cost to get a US passport book is going to increase by $20 for all customers. According to the Travel State Department, “The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world.”
Beijing has replaced the Community Party of China’s (CDC) chief of the Xinjiang region who was notorious for allegedly cracking down on Uyghur Muslims in the area.The state-controlled media Xinhua News reported on Saturday that Chen Quanguo has been replaced as the Xinjiang party chief by Ma Xingrui.The new Xinjiang party chief, Mr Ma, 62, is an aerospace engineer and served as the governor of Guangdong province since 2017.Mr Chen, meanwhile, is moving on to a new role, according to Xinhua News. But the details of his new role have not been made public.Several experts said that the move might...
Yemen's Huthi rebels said Tuesday they have allowed the temporary resumption of UN aid flights into the capital Sanaa, a week after a halt due to Saudi-led coalition air strikes. The Huthi rebels had said UN aid flights into Sanaa had been halted by Saudi-led air strikes last week but the coalition said the airport had already been closed two days earlier and blamed the insurgents.
