‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ actor Sally Ann Howes dies at 91

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Sally Ann Howes, who played as a child actor before she later starred in the 1968 film “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” with Dick Van Dyke, has died. She was 91.

Her son Andrew Hart Adler confirmed his mother’s death in an interview with the Press Association on Wednesday.

The English actor began her career on the big screen at the age of 12. In five decades, Howes made appearances in more than 140 films, musicals, plays and television projects.

She made her biggest splash as the character Truly Scrumptious in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” which became a holiday favorite.

