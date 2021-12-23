Deputies investigating after shots fired into homes, cars on Camden Avenue

Man bites off Alabama sheriff's deputy's ear, officials say Stock photo of police lights. An Alabama sheriff's deputy who responded to a report of a suicidal man earlier this week will need reconstructive surgery after the man bit his ear, authorities said. (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

DAYTON — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Harrison Township was dispatched to the 100 block of Camden Avenue at around 9 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a shots fired call, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies found several houses and cars with gunshot damages.

An initial investigation revealed unknown suspects had fired shots from a vehicle. One of the residents fired shots at the suspect’s vehicle — the suspects then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office said the matter remains under investigation.

