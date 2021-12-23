ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Deputies investigating after shots fired into homes, cars on Camden Avenue

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
DAYTON — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Harrison Township was dispatched to the 100 block of Camden Avenue at around 9 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a shots fired call, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies found several houses and cars with gunshot damages.

An initial investigation revealed unknown suspects had fired shots from a vehicle. One of the residents fired shots at the suspect’s vehicle — the suspects then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office said the matter remains under investigation.

Dayton, OH
