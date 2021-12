The answer, a shot in which the strongest tennis players make the difference. This aspect emerged from the statistics concerning the year 2021 of all the best athletes, released by the ATP tour. A figure that demonstrates how Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, two of the three players currently with 20 Grand Slam titles on the board (the other is of course Roger Federer), are the points of reference under this special heading: neutralizing effectiveness and the power of the opponent's serve is a weapon of fundamental importance to bring the exchange in one's favor and win it, even more so in these years in which the serve has become indispensable to obtain satisfactory results in tournaments.

TENNIS ・ 8 HOURS AGO