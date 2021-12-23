ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

BLACKPINK fans caught in the middle of ‘Snowdrop’ controversy

By Carmen Chin
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKPINK fans have seemingly found themselves in the crossfire the controversy surrounding Snowdrop, a new K-drama starring member Jisoo. According to a new report by Korea JoongAng Daily, a community of BLACKPINK fans (who are known as BLINKS) on South Korean internet forum DC Inside have been accused of making calls...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

BTS’ RM and Jin test positive for COVID-19

BTS members RM and Jin have tested posted for COVID-19, the group’s label Big Hit Music has confirmed. The agency released a statement on its fan community platform Weverse disclosing that both the rapper and the singer had received positive PCR results for the virus today (December 25). RM...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korea Joongang Daily#South Korean
koalasplayground.com

K-netizen Groups Send Protest Trucks Around Seoul Demanding the Cancellation of Snowdrop for Distorting Important Modern History and jTBC Responds By Airing 3 Episodes This Weekend Vowing it Will Clear Up Controversy

Okay, network jTBC has decided that it’s just premiered Sat-Sun period romance drama Snowdrop is the hill to die on, likely because it has powerful backing and there is lots of money already pumped into the drama to just pull the plug. So it’s not going to voluntarily agree to cancel the drama but now the K-netizens are also not backing down. The Blue House petition to cancel the drama is over 350,000 signatories less than a week in and now the netizens are spending money to send protest trucks around Seoul blaring the message of cancellation. The various trucks were spotted on Thursday in the city at the areas around YTN news station, jTBC building, City Hall plaza, Dongha news, and in front of JC E&M. The electronic signage reads: “There are still many victims of the national security bureau torture who are still alive, and others who were impacted by their harm, the battles fought in 1987 are not over and not merely history in the past.” and “Snowdrop is not merely a fictional story drama, it’s an insult to the democracy movement of South Korea and a smoke bomb purposely trying to distort history.” Dang, them cutting and raw sentiments and it’s going to come down to which side keeps up the pressure and which side folds first. So far jTBC remains first as it’s just announced that this weekend it will air three episodes, one on Friday then the usual two episodes on Sat-Sun, claiming that the unfolding plot will resolve the controversy.
PROTESTS
koalasplayground.com

Disney+ in South Korea Drops 47% in Subscriptions in One Month Due to Complaints About Poor Subtitles, Limited Programming, and Most Recently Streaming Controversial jTBC Drama Snowdrop

It’s like a triumvirate of bad jujus for Disney+, the streaming platform started by media company Disney to house it’s own produced content from movies to TV shows and also any content it licenses. Unless one has kids or is a super Marvel fan, the content on Disney+ is quickly exhausted outside of those two genres and even within it’s not that extensive. The platform launched in Asia last month and in South Korea it started with 570,000 subscribers/households but in one month it’s dropped nearly 47% to 310,000. That’s a steep drop especially when the metrics should be incremental gains this early in launch. The reasons for the subscribers cancelling are the poor subtitles (like from Google translate and also weirdly placed onscreen) and no programs to watch as it’s only got around 20 Korean shows currently on the platform. Not to mention Disney+ only has three K-dramas its producing in the pipeline so there is not much to sign on for. The latest controversy with jTBC drama Snowdrop which Disney+ has licensed for streaming is also not helping as viewers and the public is flooding Disney message boards calling for it to cancel the series on its streaming.
TV SHOWS
dramabeans.com

Premiere Watch: Bad and Crazy, Snowdrop, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

It’s that time again! More dramas are making their debut this weekend, and they’re each exciting and thrilling in their own way. From crazy cop action to historical drama and immortal revenge, I’m not sure which drama to lunge for first. Bad and Crazy. Time slot: Friday...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Movies
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Jisoo Acting Skills Draws Scrutiny Following 'Snowdrop' Airing

Following the first two episodes of "Snowdrop," BLACKPINK member Jisoo's acting skills garner negative reception. Keep on reading for all the details. BLACKPINK Jisoo's Acting Disappoints Following 'Snowdrop' Airing. On December 18, the first two episodes of "Snowdrop" were released on the streaming platform Disney+. On top of accusations of...
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

'Until the Morning Comes,' the drama set to air after 'Snowdrop,' also embroiled in controversies of distorting history

Following the controversy over the JTBC drama 'Snowdrop' distorting history, there is another JTBC drama that is also embroiled in a controversy of distorting history. 'Until the Morning Comes' is the next drama lined up to air following 'Snowdrop', but this upcoming drama is also being embroiled in a controversy causing concerns even before its premiere. 'Until the Morning Comes,' starring Han Seok Gyu and Jung Yoo Mi, has already been embroiled in speculations of romanticizing the Chinese communist party back in March.
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Blackpink’s Jisoo Rocked a Romantic Midnight Blue Dress While Promoting Her New K-Drama Snowdrop

BLACKPINK Sings Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and "Kill This Love" in a Game of Song Association | ELLE. Blackpink’s Jisoo might be the last of the beloved K-pop girl group’s four members to launch her solo career, but there’s little doubt she’ll look like a dream when she does it. Case in point: While promoting the release of her new K-drama Snowdrop last week, the singer—and Dior global ambassador—stepped out in a romantic midnight blue Dior dress with a fringe skirt and bow detailing at the bust, fully embodying the romantic lead she plays. The couture dress is from the French house’s spring/summer 2019 collection.
MUSIC
Soompi

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Has A Violent Confrontation With Her Stepmother In “Snowdrop”

JTBC has released new stills of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Kim Jung Nan from the upcoming third episode. Directed and written by the “SKY Castle” team, “Snowdrop” is set in Seoul in 1987. It is about the love story between Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who rushes into a women’s university covered in blood one day, and Young Ro (Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides and take care of him despite facing danger and close surveillance.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

'Snowdrop' production staff member steps up to defend the drama against the history distortion controversy

A staff member of 'Snowdrop' recently raised his voice in defense of the drama. On December 24, a netizen created a post on the popular online community Nate Pann. The netizen posted photos proving that they were a staff member working in the production of the controversial drama and introduced himself as Jo Bae Gun, who was in charge of photography for the drama.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Striding Into the Wind’ Review: Bittersweet, Baggy Chinese Slacker Comedy

If the “slacker movie” moment happened in the U.S. in part as a new generation’s reaction against the economic boom — and growing income inequality — of the 1980s and ’90s, it’s high time a similar indie movement emerged in China, where rampant economic expansion and its many casualties have been the ceaseless story of the past four decades. And perhaps it will, now that there’s an unassumingly perfect foundational text in Wei Shujun’s debut feature, . Certainly, in terms of storyline, those touch points are more evident in Wei’s episodic, personal narrative than are Hou Hsiao-hsien or Wong Kar-wai or...
MOVIES
NME

‘Snowdrop’ broadcaster calls historical controversy a “misunderstanding”

Following the backlash from the premiere of Snowdrop K-drama, broadcaster JTBC has released a statement addressing the controversy. The new historical romance series, which stars Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, had premiered on JTBC with its first two episodes over the weekend. Snowdrop is set in 1987, a pivotal year for South Korea’s pro-democracy movement.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Jung Hae In And BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Dish About Working With Each Other, How They Were Cast For “Snowdrop,” And More

Ahead of its December 18 premiere, JTBC’s upcoming drama “Snowdrop” held an online press conference!. On December 16, “Snowdrop” leads Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo were joined by producing director (PD) Jo Hyun Tak for the drama’s press conference. The drama also stars Yoo In Na, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, Jung Yoo Jin, Heo Joon Ho, Kim Jung Nan, Park Sung Woong, and Jung Hye Young.
WORLD
Soompi

Jung Hae In And BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Have An Intriguing First Encounter At A Group Date In “Snowdrop”

JTBC has shared a sneak peek of Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s first meeting in “Snowdrop”!. Directed and written by the “SKY Castle” team, “Snowdrop” takes place in Seoul in 1987. The drama tells the love story between Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who rushes into a women’s university covered in blood one day, and Young Ro (Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides and takes care of him despite facing danger under close surveillance.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

How many episodes in Snowdrop as Korean drama lands on Disney Plus?

TV series Snowdrop premiered on JTBC (a South Korean television net work) on December 18, and will continue to air every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30pm local time (UTC + 9h). It will also be available on Disney+ in selected regions, but how many episodes are there in Snowdrop?. When...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy