BLACKPINK fans caught in the middle of ‘Snowdrop’ controversy

Okay, network jTBC has decided that it’s just premiered Sat-Sun period romance drama Snowdrop is the hill to die on, likely because it has powerful backing and there is lots of money already pumped into the drama to just pull the plug. So it’s not going to voluntarily agree to cancel the drama but now the K-netizens are also not backing down. The Blue House petition to cancel the drama is over 350,000 signatories less than a week in and now the netizens are spending money to send protest trucks around Seoul blaring the message of cancellation. The various trucks were spotted on Thursday in the city at the areas around YTN news station, jTBC building, City Hall plaza, Dongha news, and in front of JC E&M. The electronic signage reads: “There are still many victims of the national security bureau torture who are still alive, and others who were impacted by their harm, the battles fought in 1987 are not over and not merely history in the past.” and “Snowdrop is not merely a fictional story drama, it’s an insult to the democracy movement of South Korea and a smoke bomb purposely trying to distort history.” Dang, them cutting and raw sentiments and it’s going to come down to which side keeps up the pressure and which side folds first. So far jTBC remains first as it’s just announced that this weekend it will air three episodes, one on Friday then the usual two episodes on Sat-Sun, claiming that the unfolding plot will resolve the controversy.

PROTESTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO