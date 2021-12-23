ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Damien Harris (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Patriots running back Damien Harris was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with his lingering hamstring injury....

CBS Boston

Patriots Running Back Damien Harris ‘Good To Go’ Against Bills

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will be shorthanded at running back Sunday, but one key piece of the backfield will be out there as New England hosts the Buffalo Bills in a critical AFC East showdown. Damien Harris, who did not play against the Colts after injuring his hamstring when the Patriots beat Buffalo in week 13, is officially listed as questionable. But according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Harris is “good to go.” #Patriots RB Damien Harris, who shined in the last matchup against the #Bills before injury his hamstring, should be good to go today, source said. Harris is questionable and hasn’t played since that game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021 Despite the hamstring injury, Harris rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in the infamous wind game where New England passed the ball only three times. Fellow running back Rhamondre Stevenson will not factor into the rematch. Stevenson will miss the game after being placed on the team’s COVID reserve list. The winner of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium, will be in the driver’s seat for the AFC East title.
NFL
MassLive.com

Damien Harris injury: Patriots running back expected to play vs. Bills Sunday (report)

FOXBOROUGH — Damien Harris, who hasn’t played since the last time the Patriots faced the Bills, will be back on the field for the rematch. Harris, who left the Dec. 6 game with a hamstring injury and didn’t play Dec. 18 vs. Indianapolis, figures to be a critical part of New England’s offense against the run-vulnerable Bills in a game that will likely decide the AFC East title. His return was especially important with rookie Rhamondre Stevenson out.
NFL
The Spun

NFL
New York Post

NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL
The Spun

NFL
On3.com

NFL
The Big Lead

NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL
On3.com

NFL
The Spun

NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL
The Spun

NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL
FanSided

