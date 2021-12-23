ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quandre Diggs, Bobby Wagner Will Represent Seahawks in 2022 Pro Bowl

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of their first COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic, and coming off a brutal 20-10 loss to the Rams which sealed their first losing season in a decade, the Seahawks haven't been in the business of receiving good news as of late. But perhaps some spirits...

