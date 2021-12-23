ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Russell Wilson Makes An Unfortunate First With The Seahawks

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks have not lost much since Russell Wilson arrived back in 2012. The team made the playoffs eight times in nine tries entering 2021 and won a Super Bowl in Wilson’s second season. In fact, the team has never had a losing season with Wilson. The...

ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Earlier Sunday morning, a report suggested Russell Wilson isn’t expected to reach a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years. CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks appears to be reaching an end. He said a potential trade is “very real.”
NFL
On3.com

Pete Carroll addresses job security with Seahawks after second consecutive loss

Pete Carroll’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks has reached the highest of highs, but in 2021, things have taken a turn for the worst. Carroll, 70, took over as the Seahawks’ head coach in 2010, inheriting a team that had gone 9-23 in the past two seasons combined, and he turned it around to the tune of a 7-9 season his first year at the helm. A mere three years later, Carrol led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl victory, and he nearly repeated the impressive feat in 2014, winning the NFC again but falling just short of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. He’s amassed a 191-117 record in 12 years with the Seahawks, but Seattle’s 5-10 record — which featured back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams last week and to the Chicago Bears on Sunday — will be the worst of his tenure. But Carroll is far from worried about his job security.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears fans need to calm down with the Nick Foles nonsense

The Chicago Bears just beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 today and it seems that all of Bears’ social media has lost their minds. Have we forgotten what this former MVP quarterback looked like for the vast majority of the season last year? Nothing, and I repeat, nothing that Nick Foles did today was spectacular, but now people are screaming that Nick Foles should have started the entire season and that Foles is better than both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. I just can’t.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Seahawks fans kept throwing snowballs on field during loss

Frustrated Seattle Seahawks fans seemingly aired their disgust on Sunday by tossing snowballs on the field during the team’s latest loss. The Seahawks fell to 5-10 after Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. The latest loss came with the Seahawks giving up a touchdown and two-point conversion with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Bears’ comeback victory — without Justin Fields at the helm — might not mean much in the grand scheme. But in a difficult season, the win ‘feels amazing.’

When Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy stepped in front of the media Sunday evening at Lumen Field, celebratory music still blaring from the visitors locker room, a reporter informed him that the 25-24 comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks didn’t change anything. “No,” Nagy said, looking down. “Right.” Sunday’s win on an unusually wintry day in Seattle didn’t hold postseason implications for ...
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Rost: Seahawks now face uncertainty after a decade of success

In a December game against the Chicago Bears in 2012, a then-rookie quarterback marched Seattle’s offense down the field from its own 3-yard line. Facing fourth-and-3 from midfield with just 1:11 remaining in the regulation, he found veteran tight end Zach Miller for a seven-yard gain. Convert. Keep moving.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Heaps: One play shows disconnect between Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll

The Seahawks suffered their worst loss of a tough 2021 season by blowing a 10-point fourth quarter lead to the lowly Chicago Bears on Sunday, and after the 25-24 defeat, it was clear that head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson weren’t on the same page in one of the game’s key moments.
