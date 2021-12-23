ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Online betting group Flutter to buy Italy's Sisal for $2.2 bln

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZeES_0dUHt2LH00
Betfair logo is seen behind gambling dice and chips in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

DUBLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Betfair and Poker Stars owner Flutter Entertainment (FLTRF.L) is to buy Italian gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) in a deal it said would more than double its share of the Italian online gaming market to around 20%.

The Italian firm, which also runs retail and online gaming business in Turkey and Morocco and is in the race to run the UK National Lottery, is currently owned by CVC Capital Partners, which bought it in 2016.

Italy, Europe's second largest regulated gambling market, has seen the online share of gaming revenue double to 20% since the start of the pandemic, Flutter said, adding that it expected a sizeable proportion of that to remain online.

The combination of Sisal with Flutter's existing online Italian presence through PokerStars and Betfair will result in a combined online share of 20%, Flutter said.

"I'm excited to see how Flutter can complement these capabilities through our scale, differentiated products and operational capabilities," said Flutter Chief Executive Peter Jackson.

Flutter shares were up 2.8% at 0822 GMT.

The transaction, financed by debt, is likely to complete during the second three months of 2022 and is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings in the first 12 months, Flutter said.

Sisal, which employs 2,500 people, expects to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of 248 million euros ($281 million) in the 12 months to December 2021, with 58% coming from its online offering, the statement said.

Before the Flutter announcement, Sisal had been planning an initial public offering (IPO) to list its shares on the Milan Stock Exchange. read more

Flutter last month acquired Tombola, one of the UK's leading online bingo operators, for 402 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7489 pounds)

($1 = 0.8834 euros)

Reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Edmund Blair and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Czech crown firms beyond 25 vs euro to hit 22-month high

PRAGUE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Czech crown on Tuesday firmed past the key 25-per-euro mark on the back of recent interest rate hikes and led gains among central and east European currencies in holiday-thinned trading. The region's units were supported by an improvement in global risk appetite as worries...
MARKETS
Reuters

India's market regulator tightens stock market listing rules

MUMBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Tuesday strengthened rules for companies going public, potentially slowing some planned new issues, as it seeks to protect retail investors after a record year of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has set a limit...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Flutter Entertainment#Ipo#Italian#The Uk National Lottery#Cvc Capital Partners#Pokerstars#Betfair#The Milan Stock Exchange#Tombola
Reuters

Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain

MADRID, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) has reached an agreement with labour unions to cut some 15% of its domestic workforcevia voluntary redundancies in a plan estimated to cost it 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) this year, the telecoms group said on Tuesday. The plan to cut around...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) jumped more than 8% on Tuesday morning after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Lottery
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Thailand's Central retail group, Signa to buy Selfridges

BANGKOK — (AP) — Thailand’s Central Group and Austrian real estate group Signa said Friday they plan to buy luxury British department store chain Selfridges. The deal, reportedly worth 4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion), adds to Central's collection of posh retailers that includes Rinascente in Italy, Illum in Denmark, Switzerland’s Globus and The KaDeWe Group in Germany.
RETAIL
gamingintelligence.com

Flutter Entertainment acquires Italian operator Sisal for £1.62bn

Flutter Entertainment is further expanding its brand portfolio with the acquisition of Italian betting, gaming and lottery operator Sisal. Flutter is acquiring the leading Italian operator from CVC Capital Partners for £1.62bn, with the acquisition expected to close during the second quarter of 2022. “I am delighted to add...
GAMBLING
Reuters

Holcim to buy U.S. Malarkey Roofing Products in $1.35 bln deal

BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Swiss building materials company Holcim (HOLN.S) said on Thursday it was to buy residential roofing maker Malarkey Roofing Products in a deal valued at $1.35 billion to expand into the growing U.S. residential roofing market. Holcim said it expects the all-cash deal to generate annual...
CONSTRUCTION
gamingintelligence.com

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

Flutter Entertainment is the best represented company in this year’s Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 but Bally’s is the most successful brand. Flutter’s extraordinary run of acquisitions has gifted it six stars in the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2022. Sportsbet was the one of the first operators to...
GAMBLING
Reuters

Italy's BPER open to talks with Carige owner about buying the bank

MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER Banca (EMII.MI) said on Tuesday it was open to holding in-depth discussions with Carige's (CRGI.MI) owner about its offer to buy the ailing regional lender. BPER Banca last week made a takeover proposal to Italy's depositor protection fund (FITD) for the controlling stake...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Novartis to buy Gyroscope Therapeutics for up to $1.5 bln

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Healthcare investment firm Syncona Ltd said on Wednesday Novartis AG will buy its Gyroscope Therapeutics unit for up to $1.5 billion as the Swiss drugmaker seeks access to the British firm’s gene therapy for a blindness-causing disease. (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Maersk makes "big bet" on Asia with $3.6 bln logistics deal

COPENHAGEN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Container shipping giant Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) on Wednesday agreed to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for $3.6 billion in an all-cash deal that will add hundreds of warehouses in Asia and help it expand beyond its core ocean freight business. The deal is one of the...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Blackstone affiliates to buy Bluerock REIT in $3.6 bln deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Bluerock Residential Growth REIT said on Monday affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate have offered a cash buyout deal valued at $3.6 billion, sending its shares soaring 77%. Real estate companies have gained from record-low interest rates since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Italian luxury group Zegna to debut on Wall Street in $3 bln deal

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Zegna is set to go public in New York on Monday after completing a merger with a U.S. special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in a deal with an enterprise value of $3.1 billion. The initial market capitalisation of the combined group will...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

257K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy