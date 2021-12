For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Food and Drug administration continues to open up its eligibility guidelines for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster, earlier this month authorizing 16- and 17-year-olds to get booster shots six months after their first two doses. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children under the age of 18.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO