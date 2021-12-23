Louella Lynn

Rona Lynn Conner, born February 25, 1964, passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She fought a good fight and kept the faith. She will be missed by her daughters, Elizabeth Votry and her girls, Shaylen and Kailyn; Sarah and Jacob Ferguson and their daughters, Anastasia and Elora. Others who love and miss her already include her mother, Jeanette Lynn, her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Cindi Lynn, their children, Rebekah, James, and Jeffrey; uncle, Dan Vance; aunts, Catherine May, Lucille, Caldwell, and Tommie Smith. Faithful cousins, Theresa Phillips and Yugo Vance. Special friends include Joann Keith, Tilda Rutherford, Mary Wilson, and Roderick “Yoyo” Williams. Waiting to greet her at her journey’s end was her dad, Robert Lynn, her grandparents Elmer and beloved Nanny, Bonnie Vance, Robert, and Alice Lynn.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO