ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alicia Witt's parents found dead at home

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Witt's parents have both been found dead at their home in Massachusetts. Robert...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

I Now Pronounce You Divorced! Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Announce The Most Loving Divorce EVER!

Meagan Good, one of the stars of Harlem, and DeVon Franklin, the award-winning producer and author, are filing for divorce. The two are not splitting up with the drama and intrigue that normally follows such an annoucement. Instead, the two are proceeding amicably and with love, neither one bearing the other any ill-will. The two shared their optimistic attitude towards this decision in a joint statement. The statment read:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
PETS
Radar Online.com

29-Year-Old Son Suspected Of Shooting Parents Christmas Morning, Family's Mob Ties Revealed

Dino Tomassetti, a 29-year-old bodybuilding fanatic, has reportedly been arrested and charged with shooting his parents Christmas morning. According to The Daily Mail, Dino allegedly shot his 65-year-old father, Rocco Tomassetti, and his mother, Vinceta Marsicano-Tomassetti, around 10am Christmas morning at their 8,751-square foot Long Island mansion. Dino then reportedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Witt
Ok Magazine

Gabby Petito's Mother Nicole Schmidt Files Request To Recover Her Daughter's Belongings From Brian Laundrie's Home

Gabby Petito's mom Nichole Schmidt wants to collect her late daughter's personal belongings from Brian Laundrie's home. According to The Sun, the social media star's mother filed a claim along with a statement on Tuesday, December 28, in Sarasota County, Florida. The motion seeks to recover all of Gabby's personal items from the Laundrie home in North Port as a part of the family's estate battle.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy