ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

New bakeries, new MB sushi and Chinese noodles, and other dining news

By Richard Foss
easyreadernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDash For Dash Dashi: After three years of delay due to permit problems, Dash Dashi Sushi, Grill, and Sake Bar is open in the former Mama D’s on Manhattan Avenue. The menu includes a wide variety of sashimi, small plates, and inventive rolls, with only a few large entrees. They’re serving...

easyreadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherry Yard
The Independent

Burger King snaps up 12 restaurants from franchisees

Burger King UK has agreed a deal to acquire 12 new restaurants from franchise partners.The master franchisee for Burger King in the UK has confirmed it will take over all the fast food chain’s restaurants operated by franchise companies Kaykem Fast Foods Limited and Saxby.The deal will continue ambitious growth plans by Burger King UK and take its directly-owned portfolio to 172 restaurants.The expansion will include locations across London Ipswich Kent and elsewhere in the South East.The group now directly owns almost a third of the chain’s roughly 530 UK restaurants, with the vast still majority-owned by franchisees.Burger...
RESTAURANTS
bestofnj.com

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

One of the perks of being a coastal state is access to fresh fish; and — contrary to popular belief — it’s not just the Jersey shore that has great seafood. In fact, there are delicious meals straight from the sea to be had all across the Garden State. To prove it, we’ve put together a list of The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Voice

This Pennsylvania Deli Was Named Among Best In US

A Pennsylvania deli was named among the best in the US. Abe's Kosher Delicatessen in Scranton earned the top spot by Eat This Not That. "Abe's Deli is a classic Jewish deli that serves up an amazing Reuben and offers excellent liverwurst, salami, chopped liver, brisket, and turkey pastrami," the website said.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Chinese Restaurants#Chinese Noodles#Food Drink#Dash Dashi Sushi#Dashdashi Com#Taiwanese#Marine#Highland#Dutch#Spanish#Japanese
Greyson F

Award Winning Breakfast Owners Opening Upscale Mexican Restaurant

A New Mexican restaurant is coming your way.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. Recently, the owners of Hash Kitchen announced they had signed an agreement to take their breakfast concept restaurant national. However, at the time of the announcement they had additional plans in the works for other restaurants, they just wanted to wait in order to officially reveal their newest restaurant to the world of metro Phoenix.
614now.com

New gourmet doughnut bakery unveils offerings, eyeing more options in 2021

Columbus recently enjoyed its first taste of Rose Dough Donuts, and the new year will bring even more opportunities to try the anticipated vendor. A project from Upper Arlington native Katie Passo, Rose Dough plans to launch boutique, handmade donuts in classic styles such as old fashioneds and crullers. The spot plans to launch in 2022 as a home bakery or ghost kitchen, but this fall and winter, we were given a taste of her gourmet treats through several pop-ups at local markets and businesses.
COLUMBUS, OH
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at Daedo Sikdang Korean BBQ Los Angeles

Daedo, famous for their Korean ribeye steak, was established in 1964 and consistently serves mouthwatering cuts of beef expertly grilled and beautifully served. Famous for their legendary cuts of certified Angus Beef Prime, and the manner in which the chefs trim the unnecessary fat from each steak creating a juicy and tender serving for the discerning diner. We loved the modern and minimal decor alongside state of the art grills on each table and the impeccable service assisting in grilling each order to perfection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

A rare joint: American food critics go wild over new 'mecca for meat lovers' as British steakhouse Hawksmoor proves a surprise hit with its first restaurant in New York

A renowned chain of British steak restaurant which recently opened a branch in New York has proved a surprise hit after it was met with rave reviews. Prestigious eatery Hawksmoor, which has nine steakhouses based in London, has received a rapturous reception since it opened in September, with some critics hailing it as 'elegant' and the food as 'exemplary.'
RESTAURANTS
Secret SF

This Old-School Italian Deli Is One Of SF’s Highest-Rated Restaurants

Molinari Delicatessen is your one-stop-shop for premium meats, cheeses, and breads. San Francisco is a city of foodies, something that local restaurants don’t take lightly. Molinari Delicatessen is the city’s second-highest-rated restaurant with 787 Google reviews averaging 4.8/5 stars , and coming from San Franciscan reviewers, that’s quite the accomplishment. Have you ever enjoyed a sandwich from this famous Italian deli? Read on to learn all about it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mashed

Bacchanal Buffet Dishes, Ranked From Worst To Best

The Bacchanal Buffet, located in Caesars Palace Las Vegas, currently holds the title of the largest buffet in Sin City. There is no denying that the distinction is rather impressive, along the same lines of being the largest sumo wrestler or the loudest heavy metal band. Of course, for food, quantity is not necessarily an indicator of quality (it tends to have the opposite effect), but thankfully, this buffet is no mere novelty. The 25,000-square-foot setup boasts nine kitchens churning out bites from around the world. As you pile your plate high, you can make culinary visits to faraway locales such as China, Italy, Japan, Greece, and Mexico, not to mention domestic stops in Nashville, New Orleans, and other points across the U.S. From seafood and barbecue to dim sum and desserts, there is something for everyone at this massive feast that is fit for a king, or rather, an emperor.
RESTAURANTS
Secret SF

This Cozy Brazilian Cafe Is One Of SF’s Highest-Rated Restaurants

Cafe de Casa brings in stellar reviews thanks to its exciting menu of authentic Brazilian food. The top 10 highest-rated restaurants in San Francisco (according to Google reviews) include swanky Michelin-starred fine dining, a 120-year-old Italian deli , a seafood powerhouse, and more. But you might be surprised to discover this lesser-known cafe in the #10 spot out of 2,410 restaurants in the city!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PopCrush

TikTok to Launch Delivery Only Restaurants With ‘TikTok Kitchen’

TikTok is becoming more than a social media app — it's also venturing into the restaurant business. On Friday (Dec. 17), Bloomberg reported that TikTok Kitchen will launch in the U.S. in March 2022. Virtual Dining Concepts co-founder Robert Earl told the outlet that 300 TikTok restaurants are expected to open with the launch and a total of 1,000 are in the works to open by the end of 2022.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
RESTAURANTS
foxsanantonio.com

'With a side of regret': Michelin-starred restaurant review goes viral

In the restaurant industry, a Michelin star is the ultimate seal of approval. It tells potential patrons that this is a restaurant to visit, an experience not to be missed, a meal to be remembered forever. It doesn't necessarily tell you what's on the menu. Travel writer Geraldine DeRuiter found...
RESTAURANTS
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bella Flan Bakery and Café opens new location in Richardson

Bella Flan Bakery and Café opened Dec. 1 at 819 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 56, Richardson. Owner Siv Lopez said the eatery’s new location offers a full menu of savory items such as Cuban sandwiches, potato balls and meat pies as well as the desserts Bella Flan has been offering since 2020. Lopez said the bakery’s Garland location is now a Bella Flan Express since the new location is open in the Arapaho Village Shopping Center. 214-566-3656. www.bellaflan.com.
RICHARDSON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy