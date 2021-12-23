New bakeries, new MB sushi and Chinese noodles, and other dining news

The Bacchanal Buffet, located in Caesars Palace Las Vegas, currently holds the title of the largest buffet in Sin City. There is no denying that the distinction is rather impressive, along the same lines of being the largest sumo wrestler or the loudest heavy metal band. Of course, for food, quantity is not necessarily an indicator of quality (it tends to have the opposite effect), but thankfully, this buffet is no mere novelty. The 25,000-square-foot setup boasts nine kitchens churning out bites from around the world. As you pile your plate high, you can make culinary visits to faraway locales such as China, Italy, Japan, Greece, and Mexico, not to mention domestic stops in Nashville, New Orleans, and other points across the U.S. From seafood and barbecue to dim sum and desserts, there is something for everyone at this massive feast that is fit for a king, or rather, an emperor.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO