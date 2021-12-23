ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

China puts city of 13 million in lockdown ahead of Olympics

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YbML_0dUGZcTX00

China plunged a city of 13 million people into lockdown on Thursday to stamp out an increase in coronavirus infections, as the country doubles down on its “zero tolerance” policy just weeks before it is set to host the Winter Olympics.

The restrictions in the northeastern city of Xi’an took effect at midnight Wednesday, with no word on when they might be lifted. They are some of the harshest since China imposed a strict lockdown last year on more than 11 million people in and around the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.

One person from each household will be allowed out every two days to buy household necessities, a government order said. Other family members were required to stay at home, although the rule was not being rigorously enforced, according to social media posts. People who happened to be staying in hotels became stuck.

There was no word on whether the new cases were of the recently identified omicron variant that appears more contagious and is driving surges in many parts of the world — or the previous version, delta. China has reported just seven omicron cases so far, but none in Xi'an.

Though the latest outbreak is 1,000 kilometers (about 620 miles) southwest of the Olympic host city of Beijing, any sign that the pandemic might be worsening in China will raise questions about whether and how it will manage to welcome thousands of athletes, officials and journalists when the Games open in just weeks on Feb. 4.

On the one hand, there is a tremendous amount of national pride and investment riding on the Olympics and few would want a cancellation, postponement or dramatic reimagining at this late stage. On the other, Chinese authorities have adopted draconian measures throughout the pandemic under their policy of seeking to stamp out every last case — and it's hard to see how welcoming so many people from abroad will square with that strategy.

That “zero tolerance” policy, which has led to frequent lockdowns, universal masking and mass testing, has not been entirely successful. It has resulted in massive disruptions to travel and trade, but Beijing credits it with largely containing the spread of the virus. Overall, China has reported 4,636 deaths and 100,644 cases of COVID-19.

Xi’an — the capital of Shaanxi province, famed for its imperial relics, as well as a major center of industry — reported another 63 locally transmitted cases on Thursday, pushing the city’s total to at least 211 over the past week.

China has also been dealing with a substantial coronavirus outbreak in several cities in the eastern province of Zhejiang near Shanghai, although isolation measures there have been more narrowly targeted.

“We are not receiving any new guests, and no present guests are allowed to leave the hotel," said a receptionist at the Hanting Hotel in Xi’an, who only gave her surname, Li.

Staff and guests are required to be tested every two days, Li said. “There will be an impact on our business, and we have no idea how long it will last.”

The owner of a local bookshop said he had closed 10 days before, “fearing the worsening of the epidemic situation."

“I am now staying at home watching television." said the owner, who gave only his surname, Xiao.

Movement outside his compound requires permission from the local neighborhood committee, he said. “I think the situation will get better eventually, and I don’t worry at all because we have the government behind us,” Xiao said.

———

This story has been corrected to show that Beijing is northeast of Xi'an, not west.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern China#Olympics#Beijing#Omicron#Chinese
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

What happens when omicron hits China

China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID rules

Delta Air Lines said Monday that new pandemic-related cleaning requirements at a Shanghai airport were behind the turning back of a recent flight from Seattle in midair, a move that had prompted a protest from the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco An emailed statement said the new mandates at Shanghai Pudong International Airport “require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta.”It wasn't clear what the rules are and what prompted the change, but it comes as China tightens its already strict COVID-19 travel restrictions in the face of a growing outbreak in the city...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

China shuts down (again), 13 million people in lockdown

Investing.com - Only a few dozen cases (91 according to official data), but the Chinese government has decided to impose a lockdown for the 13 million residents of the city of Xi'an, famous for the Terracotta Army, a few weeks before the Chinese New Year holiday and the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China’s local Covid caseload hits 21-month high after Xi’an outbreak

China has reported its highest daily rise in local Covid cases in 21 months as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xi’an, the country’s latest hotspot.The city of 13 million, which entered its fourth day of lockdown, detected 155 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Saturday, up from 75 a day earlier, official data showed on Sunday.That drove the national daily count to 158, the highest since China managed to contain a nationwide outbreak in early 2020.Xi’an, with 485 local symptomatic cases reported for the 9-25 December period, has imposed heavy-handed measures to rein in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

China reports first two omicron cases as manufacturing hub put in lockdown

China has detected its two first instances of the omicron Covid variant as the country locked down a major manufacturing hub to contain a separate outbreak. The first case, thought to be a Polish teenager returning to China from abroad, was spotted in Tianjin, a city of 14 million near the capital of Beijing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid outbreak

The locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an on Monday tightened Covid-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months. Restrictions tightened further on Monday as Xi'an announced it would impose the "strictest social control measures", according to a city government social media account.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China expands lockdowns as virus surges in US, Europe

China put hundreds of thousands more people under lockdown Tuesday to try and stamp out a worsening coronavirus outbreak, as infections hit new highs in multiple US states and Europe. Covid surges have wreaked havoc around the world, with many nations in Europe and North America trying to strike a balance between economically punishing restrictions and controlling the spread of the virus. The United States halved the isolation period for asymptomatic cases to try and blunt the disruptions, while France ordered firms to have employees work from home for at least three days a week. Despite facing a much smaller outbreak compared with global virus hotspots, China has not relaxed its "zero Covid" strategy, imposing stay-at-home orders in many parts of the city of Yan'an.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

World Cup to Rio carnival: Six key events in 2022

From the World Cup in Qatar to the midterm elections in the United States, here are six events that are likely to mark the coming year. Beijing stages the Winter Olympics from February 4 to 20 under some of the strictest rules for a mass sporting event since the pandemic began.
TENNIS
ABC News

ABC News

489K+
Followers
123K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy