Ringgit improves at opening versus US dollar

Currency markets look like they have closed for the year now, with overnight trading featuring modest ranges unless you are trading Turkish lira. The dollar index is almost unchanged overnight, trading at 96.06 today. A daily close under 95.85 sets up a deeper US dollar correction, potentially into January, assuming omicron remains a storm in a teacup in the minds of the investors globally. The omicron-is-mild rally we’re seeing in the equity markets could well continue into January now, but reality will bite in February I believe, as the end of the Fed taper moves into sight. Still, it’s a perilous exercise to dismiss omicron, with the developing countries of the world at the mercy of further Covid variants.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO