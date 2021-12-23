ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ringgit improves at opening versus US dollar

By Nurul Jannah Kamaruddin
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): The ringgit reversed losses to open higher on Thursday (Dec 23) amid a weaker US dollar following improved sentiment as inflation fears eased. At 9.05am, the local note stood at 4.2060/2100 versus the greenback compared with 4.2110/2140 at Wednesday’s...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia’s January-November trade breaches RM2 trillion mark for first time

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): Malaysia’s trade surpassed the RM2 trillion mark for the first time for the period of January to November 2021, rising 24.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM2.01 trillion. In a statement on Tuesday (Dec 28), the Ministry of International and Industry (MITI) said exports increased by 25.7%...
AGRICULTURE
theedgemarkets.com

Asian FX, stocks advance as Omicron fears ebb; rupiah eases

BENGALURU (Dec 28): Emerging Asia's stocks and currencies gained on Tuesday as year-end sentiment got a boost from Wall Street's record highs overnight, eclipsing underlying worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. India, Taiwan and Indonesia shares were among the biggest gainers, up between 0.5% and 0.8%, while most...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Moderate change in trend US stocks, T-bonds, US Dollar

12/27 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 19 handle gap up then continued to rally 41 handles into an 2:31 PM high. From that high, the S&P pulled back 9 handles into a 3:16 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles into a new all-time high at the close.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

World shares boosted by Wall Street strength

MILAN/HONG KONG (Dec 28): Shares in Europe and Asia inched up on Tuesday, helped by another record-setting day on Wall Street and after Britain and France held off from imposing tougher Covid-19 restrictions before year-end. A variety of asset classes from oil to equities are now near or above recent...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Bank Islam Malaysia#Kuala Lumpur#4 2110 2140#Omicron#Bernama#3 0832 0858#British#5 6167 6220#4 7679 7725#Japanese
marketpulse.com

US dollar closes in on 115 yen level

The Japanese yen is unchanged on Tuesday, after starting the week with losses. With USD/JPY currently trading around the 114.80 level, it appears that the 115 line will be breached, perhaps as early as this week. The pair last breached this psychologically-important level a month ago, but was unable to consolidate above this line.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Better adex outlook for media sector moving into 2022

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 28): Kenanga Research expects a better advertising expenditure (adex) outlook for the media sector moving into 2022, as businesses return to operating at optimal levels, coupled with the strong domestic demand, and thereby encouraging more advertising activities. "The World Bank expects Malaysia’s economy to recover by 5.8%...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

China tech gauge approaches year low as sell-off deepens

SINGAPORE (Dec 28): Chinese technology shares listed in Hong Kong slipped as trading resumed after the long weekend, showing that investor sentiment towards the battered sector remains weak heading into the year end. The Hang Seng Tech Index slid as much as 1.6% amid holiday-thinned trading, extending its declines of...
MARKETS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Breakout Versus Dow Range, Dollar Ready for a Break…Next Week

An extreme contrast between the Dollar’s 30-day historical range and its volatility (ATR) suggest a break is ahead, but probably not this week. Liquidity is my top concern for evaluating what to trade and how this week; yet matters like Covid, China-West relations and monetary policy fallout should be monitored.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Scotland
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Euro
theedgemarkets.com

Omicron worries drag Thai baht lower, Malaysia stocks up 1%

BENGALURU (Dec 27): The Thai baht weakened on Monday as rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant dimmed tourism prospects and stoked worries of a slowdown in economic recovery, while a rally in glove makers helped Malaysian equities jump 1%. Coronavirus cases have risen sharply in Japan and China, leaving...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

US dollar trades sideways

Currency markets are in holiday mode and will likely remain so until the middle of next week. The dollar index barely changed from Friday at 96.11, marking three days of sideways trading. If anything, the US dollar looks vulnerable to positive headlines still on the virus front this week with support between 95.80 and 95.85 the important level to monitor. Liquidity is further reduced in Asia due to several regional centre holidays.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold edges up as weaker US yields counter stronger US dollar

BENGALURU (Dec 27): Gold prices inched higher on Monday, staying above the key US$1,800 per-ounce level, as slightly weaker US Treasury yields offset an uptick in the US dollar. Fundamentals. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,811.31 per ounce by 0145 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at US$1,812.00. Benchmark...
RETAIL
theedgemarkets.com

Ringgit slips versus greenback in early trade

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 27): The ringgit slipped slightly against the US dollar on Monday (Dec 27) despite reduced fears of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and its impact on the global economic recovery, an analyst said. At 9am, the local note stood at 4.1950/2000 versus the greenback from 4.1935/1980 at...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Invest in the future economy

Gems are yet to be uncovered in a global pool of technology and ESG-related companies despite rich overall valuations in both sectors. Investing in the future economy is increasingly important in 2022 as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on two years after it first hit the world. “Cut down your investment...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Ringgit to continue uptrend against US dollar next week — Bank Islam

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 25): The ringgit is expected to extend its uptrend momentum against the US dollar next week, riding on positive market sentiment as fears over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 subside. Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the latest news that the Omicron...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

US dollar in calm waters

Currency markets look like they have closed for the year now, with overnight trading featuring modest ranges unless you are trading Turkish lira. The dollar index is almost unchanged overnight, trading at 96.06 today. A daily close under 95.85 sets up a deeper US dollar correction, potentially into January, assuming omicron remains a storm in a teacup in the minds of the investors globally. The omicron-is-mild rally we’re seeing in the equity markets could well continue into January now, but reality will bite in February I believe, as the end of the Fed taper moves into sight. Still, it’s a perilous exercise to dismiss omicron, with the developing countries of the world at the mercy of further Covid variants.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

US dollar holds steady

The US dollar held steady via the dollar index overnight, although the surge in positive sentiment in equity markets saw gains in the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollar risk barometers. The dollar index held steady at 96.48 and I continue waiting for a break or either 96.00 or 97.00 to signal the US dollar’s next directional move.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves, Aussie outperforms

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The euro, Australian dollar and other currencies recovered against the U.S. dollar as traders turned more positive about the economic outlook on Wednesday, even as Omicron cases rocketed and investors braced for more volatility. Risk appetite has improved since Monday, when markets were rattled by...
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

US December consumer confidence 115.8 versus 111.1 estimate

Prior report 109.5 (expectations was for 111.0) consumer confidence 115.8 is the best level since July. 55.1% of consumers said jobs were plentiful down from 55.5% (still a strong reading) 12.5% of consumers said jobs were hard to get up from 10.8%. 19.9% of consumers said business conditions were good...
BUSINESS
Taylor Daily Press

Bitcoin will convert the US dollar

In a recent controversy on Twitter, Jack Dorsey, Black’s current CEO and former Twitter CEO, told superstar Cardi Pi that he believes Bitcoin will convert the dollar. We have known for some time that Dorsey is a big supporter of bitcoin, but recently he has become more and more involved in the debate, describing himself as a true bitcoin fanatic. Bitcoin is a billionaire with great influence in the tech world 100 percent behind, which is pretty good to be true.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Risk aversion lifts the US dollar

There’s something to be said for being the least-ugly horse in the glue factory, and the US dollar seems to be that horse right now. On Friday, risk aversion saw the dollar index soar by 0.65% to 96.67, before edging lower to 96.60 in Asia. Chief losers were the low yielders, notably the euro and the yen. The incipient rally in the world’s most popular sentiment indicators, the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars, was also quickly snuffed out. US treasury yields are falling in Asia today, indicative of haven flows continuing in US bonds, and that alone should limit US dollar pullbacks. 96.00 and 97.00 should contain the dollar index nicely this week, with a daily close above or below signalling the US dollar’s next directional move.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy