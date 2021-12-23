ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Study suggests Omicron variant less severe when compared to Delta variant

By Bailey Cochran
KHQ Right Now
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew evidence is showing the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a less severe version of the disease when compared...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

The omicron variant may have developed in immunocompromised people, expert says

The omicron variant is becoming the most dominant coronavirus strain in the entire world — and now scientists are trying to figure out why it developed. Scientists in South Africa have started to investigate the “highly plausible hypothesis” that COVID-19 variants — like the omicron variant — got their start in people who were infected by COVID-19 but had immune systems weakened by other medical issues, such as untreated HIV, according to BBC News.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Delta#Disease#Covid
KHQ Right Now

Omicron Cases Pass U.S. Peak Seen With Delta, But With Fewer Hospitalizations

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 is again surging throughout the United States, with the Omicron variant already outpacing this summer’s Delta variant in the rate of daily cases. However, numbers of hospitalizations have not yet reached those surging numbers this holiday season, according to CNN. That...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Children as young as five will stop peers breaking the rules, study suggests

Children as young as five will intervene to stop a peer from breaking the rules, a study suggests.The study of 376 five to eight-year-old children from societies across the world found that they were willing to challenge peers who broke the rules and that this appears to be a “human universal”.Led by the University of Plymouth and Freie Universitat Berlin, Germany the study looked at three urban locations in three different continents – South America Europe and Asia – and five rural locations in two continents – South America and Africa.Children were introduced to a new sorting game...
KIDS
AFP

Rapid Covid tests not as accurate with Omicron: US regulator

Rapid Covid home tests are more likely to give a false negative with the heavily-mutated Omicron variant compared to earlier strains, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday. The news comes as the country is facing a massive surge in cases that experts say is being under-captured as a result of a testing crunch, with long wait times for the more accurate PCR tests, and home kits in extremely short supply. In a statement, the FDA said it was collaborating with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study the performance of home tests, also known as "antigen" tests, against patient samples containing live versions of the Omicron variant. "Early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the Omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity," the agency said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 patients have severely increased levels of oxidative stress and oxidant damage, and glutathione deficiency

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have investigated the effect of infection with COVID-19 on the levels of oxidative stress, oxidant damage and glutathione, the most abundant physiological antioxidant. Compared to healthy age-matched individuals whose samples were taken before the pandemic started in 2019, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had significantly increased levels of oxidative stress and oxidant damage, and markedly reduced levels of glutathione.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Researchers develop groundbreaking ultrasound treatment that could destroy COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Since March 2020, more than 250 million people have tested positive COVID-19. Scientists around the world have scrambled to identify the best methods of preventing and treating the virus, from face coverings to vaccinations. Now, a recent study at MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering has found that ultrasound vibrations may damage the structure of the coronavirus — creating a revolutionary response to the public health threat.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy