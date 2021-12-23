ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alicia Witt's parents found dead at home

By Celebretainment
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Witt's parents have both been found dead at their...

Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
enstarz.com

I Now Pronounce You Divorced! Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Announce The Most Loving Divorce EVER!

Meagan Good, one of the stars of Harlem, and DeVon Franklin, the award-winning producer and author, are filing for divorce. The two are not splitting up with the drama and intrigue that normally follows such an annoucement. Instead, the two are proceeding amicably and with love, neither one bearing the other any ill-will. The two shared their optimistic attitude towards this decision in a joint statement. The statment read:
Page Six

Jean-Marc Vallée cause of death revealed

New details have emerged about “Dallas Buyers Club” filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée’s unexpected passing. The 58-year-old director is believed to have died from a heart attack at his cabin outside Quebec City over Christmas, sources told Deadline. The “Big Little Lies” filmmaker was prepping to host guests...
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
OK! Magazine

Ok Magazine

Gabby Petito's Mother Nicole Schmidt Files Request To Recover Her Daughter's Belongings From Brian Laundrie's Home

Gabby Petito's mom Nichole Schmidt wants to collect her late daughter's personal belongings from Brian Laundrie's home. According to The Sun, the social media star's mother filed a claim along with a statement on Tuesday, December 28, in Sarasota County, Florida. The motion seeks to recover all of Gabby's personal items from the Laundrie home in North Port as a part of the family's estate battle.
Reality Tea

The Hills Star Heidi Montag Wants To Be On Real Housewives

Grab your crystals and a hand-held hummingbird feeder, it’s time for some Speidi goss. From the sounds of it, The Hills: New Beginnings has been anything but a new beginning. Of course, Spencer Pratt aka Pratt Daddy isn’t holding back about the flop of a cast/season. Back in June he tweeted that his co-stars on the show are “the worst people […] The post The Hills Star Heidi Montag Wants To Be On Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS

