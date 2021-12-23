ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B gifts Offset $2 million for his birthday

By Celebretainment
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B has gifted Offset $2 million for his birthday. The 29-year-old...

hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B & Offset Goof Around At Playboy Party In Miami

Cardi B and Offset looked to be enjoying themselves in videos taken during the Playboy party at Art Basel in Miami, Friday night. In one clip uploaded by The Neighborhood, Offset can be seen pouring whipped cream into Cardi's mouth in a crowded room while she rocked a Prada mini dress and Playboy bunny pendant. The party was held in honor of Playboy's new lifestyle brand, Big Bunny.
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Cardi B Wishes Husband Offset a Happy 30th Birthday: ‘I Love the Man That You’re Becoming’

Cardi B wished her other half Offset a happy 30th birthday on Tuesday (Dec. 14) by thanking him for always being by her side. She scrolled down memory lane with a carousel of her and Offset’s best memories, from photoshoots to nights out to playtime with their 3-year-old daughter Kulture to the first time he held his second child with Cardi, whom she gave birth to in September. Cardi praised Offset for his love and commitment to her, business acumen and dedication as a father to the children they share as well as his other three previous children.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Cardi B Celebrates Offset’s 30th Birthday on Instagram: “I’m so lucky to have you as a partner”

Offset has officially hit the Big 3-0. Offset’s 30th birthday was Tuesday (Dec. 14) and he was celebrated by his wife Cardi B on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short. I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. “You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Cardi B and Offset Welcome Pitbull Puppy to Family on Christmas

Cardi B and Offset welcomed a new addition to their family last weekend, as the Migos rapper gifted his wife a new pitbull puppy. Cardi took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to show off her Christmas gift: a grey and white pitbull puppy named Walk. “This dog’s kinda big,...
PETS
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Worse Than We Thought! Ryan Seacrest Just Dropped This MAJOR Bombshell About His Health Crisis

Ryan Seacrest has just reflected on last year’s terrifying health scare in a very candid new interview with the Wall Street Journal – and we weren’t expecting him to be so open! If you cast your minds back to May last year, you may remember that the 46-year-old TV presenter started slurring his speech during the American Idol finale, which caused concerned fans to wonder whether he was having a stroke. Luckily, following the show, it was confirmed that that wasn’t the case, but it had been deemed that he was overworking, and he was forced to take a much-needed break.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

