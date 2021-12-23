Lily Collins feels inspired by Emily Cooper's style

Season two of Emily in Paris is released on Netflix next week, and so the cast are busy doing last minute promotions. Lily Collins has just worn a modern spin on a very classic Parisian outfit, offering a slightly different interpretation of the jeans, black heels and a boucle jacket look. The full outfit is courtesy of Celine, and is a twist on these staples. The boucle jacket comes in a beautiful silver embroidery, with black detailing and statement gold buttons, and is available to purchase in Celine stores. Lily joked on her Instagram page that if she can't be next to the Eiffel Tower, she might as well dress like it. A styling move Emily would be proud of. As for her jeans, she wore a new style from the French house which is proving hugely popular, the ‘jumbo’ jeans, which have a high waist and wide baggy trouser legs. She finished the look with a cashmere crop top (how fabulous!), a western Celine belt and a pair of glossy pumps. Keep scrolling to see and shop her look.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO