ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Australian court permits re-issue of shale drill grants to Empire Energy arm

By Sonali Paul
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jU9ug_0dUFp9f200

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -An Australian court declared void on Thursday grants the federal government made to a subsidiary of Empire Energy Group for exploration drilling in the Beetaloo shale basin in the Northern Territory, but allowed them to be re-issued.

The grants can be re-issued by Resources Minister Keith Pitt as the court rejected challenges to the government’s Beetaloo drilling grants programme and approvals for Imperial Energy’s drilling under the scheme.

“This is a commonsense decision that will allow grants for the development of the Beetaloo Basin to proceed,” Pitt said in a statement.

The programme had the potential to deliver thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity in Australia’s remote Northern Territory, he added.

In a statement, Empire Energy said it would work with the government to negotiate replacement pacts.

The court voided A$21 million ($15 million) in grants to Imperial Energy, saying their issue was “unreasonable or capricious” at a time when it was considering a challenge by the Environment Centre NT Inc against the Beetaloo programme and the Imperial approvals.

However it rejected Environment Centre NT’s arguments that the government should have weighed the impact on climate change and on Australia’s ability to meet carbon emissions targets before setting up the programme.

Justice John Griffiths said those were not factors the government needed to consider, as the programme and the grants were for exploration drilling and not gas production.

Empire is one of several companies, including Santos Ltd and Origin Energy, that are exploring shale acreage in the Northern Territory, which is estimated to hold 200 trillion cubic feet of shale gas resources.

Empire’s shares were put on a trading halt on Thursday pending the decision.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe

The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin. Traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch. The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin and is likely headed to Europe, according to Mathew Ang, an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Head of Irish business group says carbon budgets will cost 38,000 jobs

The CEO of an Irish business lobby group warned Taoiseach Micheál Martin that planned changes to Ireland’s carbon budgets would hit the economy for 7.8 billion euro a year and cost 38,000 jobs.The head of Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec) Danny McCoy said the move to include emissions from land usage in the budgets would "totally undermine the viability" of the agri-food industry, records released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal.The Government proceeded with the change on October 15 after the October letter from Mr McCoy had been brought to Mr Martin’s attention.A spokesperson for the Department of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Pitt
AFP

South Africa court halts Shell seismic survey plan in key ruling

A South African court on Tuesday blocked Shell from using seismic waves to explore for oil and gas in the Indian Ocean, handing a landmark victory to environmentalists worried about the impact on whales and other species. Backing a suit filed by conservationists and local groups, the High Court in the Eastern Cape town of Makhanda declared Shell was "interdicted from undertaking seismic survey operations", a decision that has immediate effect. Consultations with coastal communities had been "substantially flawed", and this made Shell's survey application "unlawful and invalid", Judge Gerald Bloem said. The fossil-fuel giant had planned to start exploration over more than 6,000 square kilometres (2,300 square miles) of ocean off South Africa's Wild Coast -- a 300-kilometre (185-mile) stretch of natural beauty dotted with marine and nature reserves.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

ExxonMobil, Qatar Energy kick off Cyprus appraisal drilling

ExxonMobil and Qatar Energy had planned to spud the appraisal well earlier, but postponed plans last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ExxonMobil and Qatar Energy have spudded the Glaucus-2 appraisal well at Block 10 off the coast of Cyprus, the Cypriot energy ministry reported on December 22. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Australian courts void Beetaloo Basin fracking grants

A court in Australia’s Northern Territory (NT) has overruled federal government drilling grants in the Beetaloo shale basin. The $15m (A$21m) grants – issued to a subsidiary of Empire Energy Group – were dubbed “legally unreasonable” by the court, though the government can still renegotiate the deal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Aussie court voids Beetaloo gas explorations grants to Empire

The grants by the federal government have been ruled invalid for procedural reasons and can be reissued. An Australian court has ruled invalid the grants the federal government made to Empire Energy for exploration drilling in the Beetaloo basin in the Northern Territory, Empire said on December 23. The court has allowed the grants to be reissued, however.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Companies#Shale Gas#Origin Energy#Australian#Empire Energy Group#Imperial Energy#Environment Centre Nt#Santos Ltd
investing.com

Australian Shares Trade Lower as Energy Gains, Real Estate Falls

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 lost 13.30 points or 0.18% to 7,341.70 during Tuesday’s trade, following slim gains of 0.1% in the previous session as market participants bought into tech stocks after the Nasdaq rebounded overnight, while the real estate sector fell after Charter Hall announced a 50% stake in Paradice Investment Management.
STOCKS
Reuters

Australian shares gain on banks, energy stocks boost

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose slightly on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial and energy stocks, even as surging Omicron coronavirus cases triggered tighter restrictions in Europe and clouded the outlook for global economic growth. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) gained 0.2% to 7,308.5 by 2343 GMT, after...
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Empire successfully drills C-2H well in Beetaloo

C-2H is now awaiting fracture stimulation and production testing to start in Q2 2022. Empire Energy has successfully drilled, cased, and suspended the C-2H well in its 100% owned and operated EP187, located in the Beetaloo sub-basin, Northern Territory, it said on December 17. C-2H is now awaiting fracture stimulation...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday, with Brent crude ending the session near $80 a barrel despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week. Brent crude settled up 34 cents, or 0.4%, at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Australia
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Albuquerque Business First

New Mexico drilling permit roundup: Mewbourne Oil Co. approved for 11 permits by Oil Conservation Division last week

In total, 12 different operators were approved for permits by the Oil Conservation Division of the state's Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. Join Albuquerque Business First for this one-of-a-kind event that brings together women in a casual, fast-paced coaching atmosphere. 2022 Jennifer Riordan Woman of Influence Community Impact Award...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
albuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Spruce engages Green and Ceo to update its Environmental Report for Phase 2 Drilling Permit on El Mezquite Au Project, Sonora, Mexico

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) announces that the Company is proceeding with revisions to its Informe Preventivo for submission, via Minera Yaque SA de CV, to the Mexican government environmental authority, SEMARNAT, for the El Mezquite Gold property ('the Property'), a precious metal project located 10 km northwest of the town of Tepoca, and 170 km southeast of the capital city of Hermosillo, eastern Sonora, Mexico.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ibec boss sent 7.8bn euro a year warning to Taoiseach over climate budgets

The head of Ibec has warned the Taoiseach that planned changes to Ireland’s carbon budgets would hit the economy for 7.8 billion euro a year and cost 38,000 jobs.In a letter on October 6, 2021, CEO Danny McCoy said the move to include emissions from land usage in the budgets would “totally undermine the viability” of the agri-food industry, records released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal.Tim Cullinan, president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), also wrote to the Taoiseach on the matter, warning the sector could be “destroyed by changing the goalposts on carbon accounting”.The Government proceeded with the...
WORLD
The Independent

Philippines ends open pit mining ban as industry falters

The Philippines has lifted a four-year-old ban on open-pit mining for copper, gold, silver and complex ores, marking the second landmark policy move this year as the government tries to revitalise the industry.Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu has signed an administrative order lifting the ban, Mines and Geosciences Bureau Director Wilfredo Moncano said on Tuesday.The government imposed the ban in 2017, when the ministry, which oversees the mining industry, was led by an anti-mining advocate who had blamed the sector for extensive environmental damage.After several years of restrictive policies that have been blamed for stagnating the industry, the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, as investors look to shrug off the impact caused by Omicron-driven economic disruptions, while strong oil prices are expected to propel domestic energy stocks higher. The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, an 88.3-point discount to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

258K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy