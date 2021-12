KENTUCKY–After tornadoes struck Kentucky Dec. 10-11, James Hunt gathered up plenty of oil for his chainsaw and went to the most severely struck area to lend a helping hand. Hunt, who owns Hunt’s Tree Service in Mabank, said he and Eric Prince of Gun Barrel City went to Mayfield, Ky., a week after the storms hit, with Hunt driving the entire way. “I’ve dealt with tornadoes before,” says Hunt, who also volunteered his time to help victims of the Oct. 20, 2019, tornado outbreak that struck the Dallas area. “All you’re going to need is chainsaws and rope because everything’s already twisted.”

