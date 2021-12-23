Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Lead 5 Cowboys Pro Bowlers

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has turned in an elite sophomore season, one that’s even caught the eye of Deion Sanders, one of the best to do it at his position. The Cowboys in 2020 used a second-round selection to take Diggs out of Alabama, and the brother of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon turned in a solid rookie season. But with just three interceptions in 12 games during the 2020 season, no one expected a historic performance one year later. Diggs has managed an eye-opening 10 interceptions in just 14 games, an NFL-leading total, and he’s tied Hall of Fame Cowboys cornerback Mel Renfro for the most in franchise history.
