Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Lead 5 Cowboys Pro Bowlers

The only thing more impressive than breaking history is seeing someone whose expectations for themselves are so high that doing it feels routine, akin to breathing because hey, that's what you're supposed to do, right? This is how elite of a talent cornerback Trevon Diggs has proven to be for the Dallas Cowboys, both physically and mentally, with the latter driving the former into what's become a season wherein he's now one step away from adding another franchise record to his young resume -- the Washington Football Team and quarterback Taylor Heinicke becoming his latest victim on Sunday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO