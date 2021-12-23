ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Lead 5 Cowboys Pro Bowlers

By Mike Fisher
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago at this time, the Dallas Cowboys had exactly zero players voted into the Pro Bowl. What a difference a year - and a pair of budding superstar defensive players - makes. The...

On3.com

Trevon Diggs calls out Madden after Cowboys rout Washington

Another week, another interception for Trevon Diggs, all while the Dallas Cowboys picked up another win — and it’s starting to become commonplace for the first-time NFL Pro Bowl selection. Diggs wasted no time in recording his NFL-best 11th interception in a Sunday night beatdown of the Washington...
NFL
On3.com

Deion Sanders makes bold statement on Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons

Deion Sanders is more than impressed with Cowboys rookie star Micah Parsons. It’s tough not to be — in his first season in the NFL, the former Penn State star has done everything right. Parsons is the runaway NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he’s also one of the favorites for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
NFL
On3.com

Stefon Diggs reveals bold promise from Trevon Diggs before Cowboys win

Trevon Diggs, the Dallas Cowboys’ star cornerback, just keeps getting better, and on Sunday he notched his 11th interception of the 2021 season — and, according to his brother Stefon, he called his shot. The interceptions are starting to become commonplace for the first-time NFL Pro Bowl selection,...
NFL
Micah Parsons
FanSided

NFL Execs awards poll full of praise for Cowboys’ Micah Parsons

Yes, we know. This isn’t the first time you’re hearing that Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is having a season that not only has him pretty much definitively winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, but also has him in talks for Defensive Player of the Year. It’s probably not the last time you’ll hear it either.
NFL
On3.com

Deion Sanders reveals thoughts on Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has turned in an elite sophomore season, one that’s even caught the eye of Deion Sanders, one of the best to do it at his position. The Cowboys in 2020 used a second-round selection to take Diggs out of Alabama, and the brother of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon turned in a solid rookie season. But with just three interceptions in 12 games during the 2020 season, no one expected a historic performance one year later. Diggs has managed an eye-opening 10 interceptions in just 14 games, an NFL-leading total, and he’s tied Hall of Fame Cowboys cornerback Mel Renfro for the most in franchise history.
NFL
#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys
FanSided

We finally found something Cowboys’ Micah Parsons isn’t amazing at

There isn’t much that Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons can’t do. We have seen him rush the passer and drop into coverage and excel at both. With 60 tackles, 13 sacks, and three forced fumbles in his first year in the league, Parsons has emerged as a superstar. Highlight footage even circled the internet showing Parsons’ impressive running back skills from his high school days.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs historic 2021 season fueled by high expectations: 'I can get as many INTs as I want'

The only thing more impressive than breaking history is seeing someone whose expectations for themselves are so high that doing it feels routine, akin to breathing because hey, that's what you're supposed to do, right? This is how elite of a talent cornerback Trevon Diggs has proven to be for the Dallas Cowboys, both physically and mentally, with the latter driving the former into what's become a season wherein he's now one step away from adding another franchise record to his young resume -- the Washington Football Team and quarterback Taylor Heinicke becoming his latest victim on Sunday.
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs reveals what triggered him to lock in vs. WFT

The Dallas Cowboys throttled the Washington Football Team Sunday night, 56-14. Dallas came out really strong on both sides of the ball. They got contributions from their stars, and even their backups in the victory. However, it was something at the very beginning of the game that got Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs’ full attention.
NFL
Washington Post

WFT-Dallas preview: Washington prepares for Micah Parsons and the Cowboys again

Welcome to Week 16. This is the preview, where we go in depth on everything you need to know as the Washington Football Team faces the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium at 8:20 p.m. Sunday. We cover Washington’s plan to control Micah Parsons, Jamin Davis’s progression as a linebacker, Bobby McCain and the secondary and more.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Trevon Diggs matches Dallas Cowboys’ franchise interception mark set by Everson Walls

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke wasted no time challenging Dallas Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs and Diggs was up for the challenge. Diggs intercepted Heinicke on Washington’s first play from scrimmage Sunday night on a deep pass down the right sideline. It was Diggs’ NFL-best 11th interception. Diggs tied Everson Walls’ 1981 Cowboys record with the interception.
NFL
Yardbarker

Deion Sanders: Cowboys' Trevon Diggs should be NFL MVP

One former Dallas Cowboys cornerback is loving what he is seeing from a current one. Retired NFL legend and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders tweeted a bold statement this weekend about Cowboys star Trevon Diggs. Sanders said that Diggs should be NFL MVP or should at least be in the conversation.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs have come from out of nowhere to be in the DPOY conversation

There are still three weeks left in the regular season which means there is just under two months left until this year is completely over for the NFL. It goes without saying that we are all hoping to see this end with the Dallas Cowboys winning their sixth Lombardi Trophy, but if they pick up a couple of other awards and accolades along the way nobody is going to be upset about it.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Micah Parsons on why ‘lions stay hungry’ and the Dallas Cowboys ‘aren’t alligators’

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has a thing for animal analogies. It’s a reccurring theme on his social media accounts. One of his regular messages on Twitter is “the lion is always hungry.” It goes well with the former Penn State Nittany Lion’s Humble Beast brand of merchandise, that became available last month.
NFL
KIII TV3

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs says having 11 interceptions feels 'normal'

DALLAS — Not since the days of Everson Walls in 1981 has an NFL defender — let alone a Dallas Cowboy — collected 11 interceptions in a season. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs matched Walls' total in the 56-14 beatdown of Washington from Sunday night in Week 16 at AT&T Stadium. The win gave Dallas a record of 11-4 on the season, a complimentary gift after having had the NFC East clinched via tiebreakers just before kickoff.
NFL

