Micron Explains Reason For DDR5 Shortage

During a recent earnings call to discuss its quarterly earnings, Micron explained that the reason DDR5 demand is "significantly exceeding supply" is because suppliers are having a rough time sourcing non-memory components. The insinuation is that Micron can make enough DDR5 chips...

Benzinga

Why Micron Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), are trading lower as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks. Micron shares are also trading lower amid overall market weakness...
anandtech.com

SK Hynix to Manufacture 48 GiB and 96 GiB DDR5 Modules

Today SK Hynix is announcing the sampling of its next generation DDR5 memory. The headline is the commercialization of a new 24 gigabit die, offering 50% more capacity than the leading 16 gigabit dies currently used on high-capacity DDR5. Along with reportedly reducing power consumption by 25% by using SK Hynix’s latest 1a nm process node and EUV technology, what fascinates me most is that we’re going to get, for the first time in the PC space (to my knowledge), memory modules that are no longer powers of two.
Tom's Hardware

SK Hynix Samples 24Gb DDR5 Chips, 96GB DIMMs Possible

SK hynix announced that it had begun sampling the industry's first 24Gb DDR5 memory chips, opening the door to 48GB and 96GB memory modules for next-generation servers, including AMD's Genoa and Intel's Sapphire Rapids CPUs. In addition, the same devices can be used to build 24GB unbuffered DIMMs for desktops and workstations. As a result of the advance, high-end servers could now come with 768GB of DDR5 on a single module.
Tom's Hardware

AMD's First Ryzen CPU With Alleged DDR5 Support Emerges

Proficient hardware detective Benchleaks has stumbled upon what appears to be one of AMD's upcoming Ryzen processors with DDR5 support. It remains to be seen whether it's a desktop or mobile chip, but the unannounced processor will undoubtedly challenge the best CPUs on the market. The Ryzen processor is an...
GeekyGadgets

Lexar ARES DDR5 desktop memory modules arrive this month

Lexar has today introduced its new range of ARES DDR5 desktop memory modules available with speed starting from 4800, DDR5-4800 is 1.5x the bandwidth faster than DDR4-3200. The memory modules are equipped with a aluminium heatspreader and have been created for “PC enthusiasts, hardcore gamers and content creators who are looking to next-level performance, increased capacity and maximum power efficiency” says Lexar.
Tom's Hardware

DDR5 SO-DIMM Modules Are Available, but There's Nowhere to Plug Them In

While it is extremely hard to find regular DDR5 DIMM memory modules to install into Intel Alder Lake/Z690-based desktops, you can actually buy DDR5 SO-DIMMs for next-generation notebooks and small form-factor designs today. You just have to buy them in Japan and have them shipped your way. And you'll have to find something to plug them into, as there aren't any systems on the market yet that support DDR5 SO-DIMMs.
TechSpot

DDR5 prices set to improve in 2022, but don't expect any miracles

Why it matters: The chip shortage, high demand, and scalpers have all contributed to a situation where new hardware is hard to find in stock and consumers have to either pay a greatly inflated price or play the waiting game. In the case of DDR5 DRAM, it makes more sense to play the waiting game, as getting your hands on a kit that’s reasonably priced could remain a challenge in the coming months.
gamepolar.com

Lexar intros ARES DDR5 desktop reminiscence for premium flash reminiscence options

Lexar, one of many leaders in flash reminiscence options for shoppers, reveals their next-gen Lexar ARES DDR5 reminiscence for desktops. Lexar’s ARES DDR5 ranges the sphere with their cutting-edge expertise, providing speeds beginning with their DDR5-4800 — a brand new reminiscence answer that’s 1.5x sooner in bandwidth than their earlier DDR4-3200 fashions. Showcasing a slim and smooth aluminum warmth spreader, you possibly can be certain that the Lexar ARES DDR5 reminiscence will stabilize your system and motherboard with sufficient reminiscence cooling. Geared toward PC lovers, premium avid gamers, and high-end content material creators searching for one of the best in efficiency, effectivity, and reminiscence capability.
PC Perspective

With DDR4-4600 Do You Even Need DDR5?

One solution to the quandary facing those considering an upgrade to Alder Lake the moment they can find it in stock. Instead of first generation DDR5 with rather loose timings, how about some seriously high frequency DDR4? Neo Forza is certainly hoping you might be thinking along those lines and hope their Faye DDR4-4600 might be your answer.
Fudzilla

Supply issues blight DDR5

TechRadar

Want cheap DDR5 RAM? We have some bad news...

If you were hoping to update your PC to using DDR5 modules, the latest generation of memory, then you might need to just bite the bullet and do so, because according to a recent report by Trendforce it won't be getting more affordable for a while. The report notes that...
boisedev.com

Micron sees earnings pop on strong demand; expects chip shortage to ease

(Reuters) – Boise-based Micron Technology Inc on Monday delivered stronger quarterly results than Wall Street expected as data centers and electric vehicle manufacturers drove demand for its chips, and it forecast second-quarter sales and profits will also beat estimates with chip shortages easing in 2022. Micron also disclosed that...
soyacincau.com

Mysterious AMD Ryzen CPU appears on benchmark with possibly DDR5 RAM

AMD will be having their CES 2022 show on the 4th of January next year, and many are expecting brand new Ryzen desktop and mobile processors, along with potentially a new entry-level Radeon graphics card. However, before that big day comes we may already have some idea of what’s in store, at least in the mobile division anyway, according to the Benchleaks Twitter account.
bulletin-news.com

The DDR5 Shortage Will Continue Into 2022, Experts Say

If you’ve been looking for a sparkling new pair of DDR5 RAM to go with your 12th Gen setup, you probably haven’t had much luck. In fact, DDR5 has been virtually unavailable in several areas. We spoke with several suppliers who claimed the situation will improve starting in January, which gave us some hope, but Micron claims that due to limited quantities of crucial components, DDR5 will remain tight until the second half of 2022.
Hot Hardware

PC Memory Prices Are Projected To Drop And That Includes DDR5, But There's A Caveat

The introduction of Alder Lake has created demand among home consumers for newfangled DDR5 memory modules, but anyone hoping to score a kit will have to pay a premium (compared to DDR4). And that's before factoring in scalper pricing and bundles like the ones in Newegg's Shuffle program. There's some good news, though—DRAM pricing is set to come down a bit.
Electronic Engineering Times

Micron Q1 Revenue Up 33%

Micron reported a first-quarter revenue of $7.69 billion. But analysts note the chipmaker fell short of investors' expectations. Micron Technology reported a first-quarter net revenue of $7.69 billion, up 33 percent compared to a year ago and slightly above Wall Street estimates of $7.68 billion. The chipmaker also reported a quarterly profit of $2.16 per share, above its expectations of $2.10 and exceeding analyst estimates of $0.05.
Motley Fool

Why Micron Is Surging Today

Shares of memory chip specialist Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) were up big today, surging 9.6% as of 11:40 a.m. ET. The rise comes on the heels of Monday afternoon's latest quarterly earnings report, which beat analyst expectations with a side dish of strong guidance. On top of the strong numbers, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra also spoke positively about Micron's operational progress against competitors.
missouribusinessalert.com

The chips are down: Four graphics explaining the global semiconductor shortage

In early December, more than 50 executives of major American companies ranging from Silicon Valley technology giants Alphabet and Apple to Detroit automakers Ford and General Motors sent a letter to congressional leadership calling for “prompt action” on an issue that “poses risks to our entire economy.” Their aim: legislation to bolster the country’s production and supply of semiconductors.
