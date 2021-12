Californians are set receiving stimulus check as part of the Golden State Stimulus II program, with over 800,000 worth $575 million going to qualified residents. The Golden State stimulus checks were issued to eligible taxpayers who had also been harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in 2021 by the state of California. Furthermore, This is the start of the last round of Golden State Stimulus II checks, which may be valued up to $1,100.

GOLDEN, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO