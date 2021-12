RXR Realty and TF Cornerstone’s plans for a 1,575-foot-tall tower in Midtown Manhattan, which would be among the city’s tallest, were recently approved by the New York City Council, Bloomberg News reported. The council’s approval clears the way for a mixed-use building on the site of a Grand Hyatt that includes more than two million square feet of office space and up to 500 hotel rooms.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO